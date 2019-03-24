Laois seal second successive promotion while late winner sees Offaly survive and Carlow relegated

LAOIS SEALED BACK-to-back promotions today, while Carlow fell through the trapdoor to Division 4 alongside Sligo.

John Sugrue’s side were 1-15 to 1-12 winners over Carlow to secure their place in the second-tier for 2020. Offaly survived the drop with a late 1-11 to 1-10 away win at Sligo, who were already relegated.

The Faithful were a point behind heading into stoppage-time when Niall McNamee equalised and Mark Abbott hit the winner.

Louth’s impressive 0-10 to 1-6 victory in Down leaves them in the hunt to go up, while it also knocked Paddy Tally’s side out of contention for promotion.

Westmeath defeated Longford by 1-14 to 1-10 and will face Louth next week in a bid to join Laois in Division 2 next year. (See the permutations here)

Meanwhile in Division 4 today, Antrim finished in third after beating Limerick by 2-12 to 1-11 while Wicklow secured fifth place with a narrow 0-8 to 0-6 win over London.

The final tables for all divisions are available here.

