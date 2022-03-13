Big wins for Louth and Laois in Division 3, as promotion race from basement heats up

National Football League results

Division 3

Wicklow 0-8 Laois 1-17

Fermanagh 0-14 Louth 2-12

Division 4

Sligo 3-19 London 0-10

Carlow 1-10 Leitrim 2-14

Cavan 1-7 Tipperary 1-11

Wexford 0-15 Waterford 0-14

IT WAS A mixed afternoon for the promotion-chasers in Division Four of the National Football Leagues. They all came head-to-head as the top of the table tightens, and the basement battle heats up.

Cavan’s 100% record came to an end after a four-point defeat to Tipperary in Kingspan Breffni Park, though they remain at the summit.

Both sides won provincial titles on a dramatic November day in 2020, but find themselves in the bottom-tier after being relegated from Division 3 together last season.

While they’re both now pushing to go straight back up, it was the Premier County who were celebrating today after a significant win on the road.

Tipperary led 1-5 to 1-4 at half time; Conor Sweeney’s 21st-minute goal cancelled out by Caoimhín O’Reilly’s at the other end just before the break. Sweeney finished with 1-4 (three frees, one mark), though goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly and his defence were key as they limited Cavan to just three frees in the second half.

Sligo, meanwhile, got their own promotion bid back on track with a comprehensive 18-point win over London at Markievicz Park.

Star forward Niall Murphy hit 2-5 for the Yeats county, while Brian Egan also found the back of the net in the first half. Both teams finished with 14 men after Sligo’s Conor Griffin and Conal Gallagher of London were sent-off in the second-half.

Elsewhere in Division 4, Andy Moran’s Leitrim enjoyed an impressive seven-point win in Carlow, while Waterford remain the only team without a win after a one-point defeat to Wexford.

Source: GAA.ie.

It’s tight at the top!



Five counties in Div. 4 are still in the mix for promotion.



Two games left each, Cavan and Tipp in control of their own destiny 👇



Cavan: London/Waterford

Tipp: Carlow/London

Sligo: Waterford/Leitrim

Leitrim: Wexford/Sligo

London: Cavan/Tipp@Score_Beo pic.twitter.com/KBvy5BAMfb — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) March 13, 2022

In Division 3, Mickey Harte’s Louth put themselves right in the promotion race with an excellent win over Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

It finished 2-12 to 0-14, with Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy’s first-half goals crucial for the Wee County. Mulroy and former AFL player Ciaran Byrne were influential before the posts, the latter sprung from the bench, while the ever-present Sean Quigley led Fermanagh’s scoring charge.

FT - Fermanagh 0-14 Louth 2-12.



Louth win in Fermanagh for the first time since March 14, 2010, and for just the second time ever in a league match.



The last time they won at Brewster Park, they went to the Leinster final.



A real promotion showdown with Antrim next Sunday. — Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) March 13, 2022

And Laois recorded a convincing 12-point win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

The O’Moore county head home with two valuable points, their promotion hopes alive and relegation fears eased. Gary Walsh top-scored with 0-7 (five frees), while Evan O’Carroll contributed 1-2.

Wicklow remain rooted to the bottom of the table, without a win.

