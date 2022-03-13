Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Advertisement

Big wins for Louth and Laois in Division 3, as promotion race from basement heats up

Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim and Wexford all triumphed in Division 4.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 5:27 PM
5 minutes ago 2 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709974
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

National Football League results

Division 3

Wicklow 0-8 Laois 1-17

Fermanagh 0-14 Louth 2-12

Division 4

Sligo 3-19 London 0-10

Carlow 1-10 Leitrim 2-14

Cavan 1-7 Tipperary 1-11

Wexford 0-15 Waterford 0-14

**********

IT WAS A mixed afternoon for the promotion-chasers in Division Four of the National Football Leagues. They all came head-to-head as the top of the table tightens, and the basement battle heats up.

Cavan’s 100% record came to an end after a four-point defeat to Tipperary in Kingspan Breffni Park, though they remain at the summit.

Both sides won provincial titles on a dramatic November day in 2020, but find themselves in the bottom-tier after being relegated from Division 3 together last season.

While they’re both now pushing to go straight back up, it was the Premier County who were celebrating today after a significant win on the road.

Tipperary led 1-5 to 1-4 at half time; Conor Sweeney’s 21st-minute goal cancelled out by Caoimhín O’Reilly’s at the other end just before the break. Sweeney finished with 1-4 (three frees, one mark), though goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly and his defence were key as they limited Cavan to just three frees in the second half.

Sligo, meanwhile, got their own promotion bid back on track with a comprehensive 18-point win over London at Markievicz Park.

Star forward Niall Murphy hit 2-5 for the Yeats county, while Brian Egan also found the back of the net in the first half. Both teams finished with 14 men after Sligo’s Conor Griffin and Conal Gallagher of London were sent-off in the second-half.

Elsewhere in Division 4, Andy Moran’s Leitrim enjoyed an impressive seven-point win in Carlow, while Waterford remain the only team without a win after a one-point defeat to Wexford. 

Screenshot 2022-03-13 17.15.30 Source: GAA.ie.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Division 3, Mickey Harte’s Louth put themselves right in the promotion race with an excellent win over Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

It finished 2-12 to 0-14, with Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy’s first-half goals crucial for the Wee County. Mulroy and former AFL player Ciaran Byrne were influential before the posts, the latter sprung from the bench, while the ever-present Sean Quigley led Fermanagh’s scoring charge.

And Laois recorded a convincing 12-point win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

The O’Moore county head home with two valuable points, their promotion hopes alive and relegation fears eased. Gary Walsh top-scored with 0-7 (five frees), while Evan O’Carroll contributed 1-2.

Wicklow remain rooted to the bottom of the table, without a win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie