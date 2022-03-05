Fermanagh and Longford seal wins, St Kieran's end Tulla's historic journey

Results

Croke Cup Semi-final

Tulla 1-11 St Kieran’s 3-16

Allianz Football League Division 3

Longford 0-14 Westmeath 0-10

Fermanagh 3-15 Laois 3-9

IN TODAY’S REFIXED Allianz Football League games, there were wins in Division 3 for Longford and Fermanagh.

Billy O’Loughlin’s Longford eased their relegation fears with a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Westmeath, denting the promotion hopes of their neighbours in the process.

Driven on by Mickey Quinn, Longford shot six points in success during the second period before Westmeath finished the game with 13 men. David Lynch was red carded seven times from time and Kieran Martin picked up a black card in injury-time.

Fermanagh won their second game on the bounce, seeing off Laois in a six-goal thriller. They won by 3-15 to 3-9 after three-pointers from Sean Quigley, Ciaran Corrigan and Darragh McGurn.

Laois hit the net through a brace from Mark Barry and one form Evan O’Carroll, but it wasn’t enough.

In the Croke Cup semi-final, Kilkenny side St Kieran’s College sealed a return to the All-Ireland post primary schools senior hurling championship final with a 3-16 to 1-11 win against St Joseph’s Tullamore.

The Clare outfit were shock winners of the Harty Cup earlier this year but their historic run ended today. St Kieran’s led by four at half-time as Brian Dowling (2) and Donagh Murphy scored goals in the second period.

They’ll face Ardscoil Rís in the final after the Limerick school saw off Wexford’s Good Counsel in the other semi-final.

