Carlow, Down and Laois pick up important wins in Division 3

THERE’S ALL STILL to play for in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League after Carlow, Down and Laois picked up wins in tonight’s action.

Two goals from Cory Quinn helped Down to an eight-point victory over Offaly in Pairc Esler. Donal O’Hare scored six points, including 0-4 frees, for the winners in difficult conditions.

Down led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval after playing with a strong breeze, but Quinn’s brace after the break saw them cruise to victory.

John Sugrue’s Laois pulled off a two-point win over Longford to push them up to third in the table. Elsewhere, Carlow picked up their second win of the campaign as Sean Gannon’s goal proved pivotal in a one-point victory against Louth.

Turlough O’Brien’s men move up to fifth in the table while Offaly drop into the relegation zone.

Division 3 results

Carlow 1-10 Louth 0-12

Down 2-12 Offaly 0-10

Laois 0-14 Longford 0-12

