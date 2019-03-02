This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carlow, Down and Laois pick up important wins in Division 3

Louth, Offaly and Longford all fell to defeats tonight in the third tier.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 9:16 PM
Carlow's Shane Redmond celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE’S ALL STILL to play for in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League after Carlow, Down and Laois picked up wins in tonight’s action. 

Two goals from Cory Quinn helped Down to an eight-point victory over Offaly in Pairc Esler. Donal O’Hare scored six points, including 0-4 frees, for the winners in difficult conditions. 

Down led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval after playing with a strong breeze, but Quinn’s brace after the break saw them cruise to victory. 

John Sugrue’s Laois pulled off a two-point win over Longford to push them up to third in the table. Elsewhere, Carlow picked up their second win of the campaign as Sean Gannon’s goal proved pivotal in a one-point victory against Louth.

Turlough O’Brien’s men move up to fifth in the table while Offaly drop into the relegation zone.

Division 3 results
Carlow 1-10 Louth 0-12
Down 2-12 Offaly 0-10
Laois 0-14 Longford 0-12

