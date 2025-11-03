More Stories
Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin where he is charged with inducing people to pay him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer. Alamy Stock Photo
DJ Carey sentenced to over five years after faking cancer to con money out of people

At a hearing on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan said a custodial sentence was inevitable.
7.50am, 3 Nov 2025

FORMER KILKENNY HURLER DJ Carey was today sentenced to five and a half years after faking cancer to con money out of people.

Carey, with an address of at Newtown, Maynooth, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty in July to ten counts of dishonestly inducing people to pay him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.

The 54-year-old was remanded in custody after a hearing on Friday which heard Carey fraudulently inducing people to give him nearly €400,000, of which over €44,000 was repaid.

Judge Martin Nolan today told the court that Carey had taken advantage of people’s good nature and good will towards him. 

He further described it as a “very serious” matter.

The judge noted Carey’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions as among the mitigating factors.

Judge Nolan had told the court on Friday that a custodial sentence was inevitable. 

Carey’s sentencing was due to take place on Wednesday, but was adjourned after the court was told that he was in hospital.

Written by Sophie Finn, with additional reporting from Eimer McAuley, and posted on TheJournal.ie

