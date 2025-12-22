Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to throw punch at fan

WIDE RECEIVER DK Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

The incident happened in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit when Metcalf went to the stands to interact with the fan.

Television footage showed Metcalf seemingly grabbing the fan’s blue wig before throwing a punch towards the supporter’s face.

The fan, who was leaning over a railing during the pair’s discussion, did not seem too perturbed after the incident and raised his arms in a celebratory manner.

“(Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘For Pittsburgh’ jersey,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the TV’s station coverage.

“He went over and the fan said something to him, obviously.

“Metcalf did not like what he said and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”

The 28-year-old was allowed to remain in the game as the officials did not see the altercation.

But the Steelers must now wait to see if Metcalf is disciplined ahead of next week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers clung on for a dramatic 29-24 win, leaving Detroit’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread as three NFL teams confirmed their post-season berths.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice thought he had delivered a winning touchdown in the game’s final seconds, only for both to be ruled out for offensive pass interference, sparking furious scenes.

Pittsburgh’s win means the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers are guaranteed spots in the NFL playoffs. Victory took the Steelers closer to post-season football themselves, two wins clear of divisional rival Baltimore with two to play.

The Ravens lost to the New England Patriots, who confirmed their own playoff spot with a 28-24 victory after trailing 24-13.

His Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson departed Sunday’s game with a back injury late in the first half, the latest ailment to hamper the two-time former MVP’s season.

Elsewhere, a battle of two of the NFL’s most in-form teams saw the league-leading Denver Broncos’ 11-game win streak snapped by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The impressive Jaguars won 34-20 for a sixth win in a row, moving to an 11-4 record.

The Houston Texans improved to 10-5 with a 23-21 win against the hapless Las Vegas Raiders, while the Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-19.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025