Do you agree with our Premier League team of the season?

Updated at 20.52

Nick Pope: Much of Newcastle’s success this season was based on how few goals they have conceded this season with only Man City having a comparably favourable defensive record — the two teams shared the joint-best defensive record with 33 goals conceded. A big reason for this strength is the commanding and assured presence of 31-year-old Pope, who joined from Burnley last summer and must surely be a contender for signing of the season, featuring in 37 top-flight matches for the Magpies.

Kieran Trippier: Another big factor in the Magpies’ rise to a top-four place, Trippier brought a winning mentality to St James’ Park since signing from Atletico Madrid last year. Like Pope, he has been a virtual ever-present in the side, performing solidly on a regular basis at right-back with his mixture of defensive and attacking prowess making him a reliable option in that department.

William Saliba: It’s no coincidence that title-challenging Arsenal’s end-of-season slump coincided with Saliba’s injury-enforced absence. His last Premier League appearance came in March when Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 to go five points clear at the top of the table. Since then, his leadership and defensive nous were badly missed as his team capitulated amid pressurised circumstances.

Advertisement

Sven Botman: It’s a toss-up between the similarly impressive Fabian Schar and Botman for this spot — the 23-year-old Dutch centre-back just about edges it. He was another clever summer signing, bought by the club from Lille for a reported fee of around €37 million. Part of the reason for the Magpies’ brilliant defensive record has been continuity, with Botman making 36 league appearances in total. With Newcastle likely to go from strength to strength owing to their Saudi-backed support, not every player will stay with the team long-term, but the talented centre-back is one who certainly has the potential to be there for years to come.

Pervis Estupiñán: Left-back is one of the trickier, less clear-cut selections in this team. You could make a case for all of Dan Burn, Luke Shaw and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Brighton’s outstanding season warrants a mention, and the Ecuador international typifies their under-the-radar success, featuring in 35 top-flight matches and regularly helping the Seagulls to punch above their weight. The 25-year-old has had to be patient — he spent a couple of years at Watford without establishing himself in the first team amid a series of loan moves. It wasn’t until he joined Villarreal that people really started to take notice and since signing for Brighton last summer for a reported initial £15 million fee, he has truly grasped his belated shot at Premier League football.

Rodri: Not someone who tends to grab the headlines, but the 26-year-old Spain international has been one of the unsung heroes of Man City’s all-conquering side. The defensive midfielder has featured in all but two of their Premier League matches this season (including their meaningless final-day loss to Brentford), which underlines how highly he is valued by Pep Guardiola.

Martin Odegaard: A contender for player of the season, like his Norwegian counterpart Erling Haaland, Odegaard has had a dramatic impact since moving to England. The 24-year-old captains the Gunners and has registered 15 goals and been a virtual ever-present in their side. His creativity and football intelligence was key to Mikel Arteta’s men’s title push, and he was rewarded for his efforts individually, as he was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Kevin De Bruyne: There is very little left to say about the bravura Belgian. Man City have won five titles in six seasons and it is difficult to identify another player who has been as pivotal to that success. As is often the case, he has comfortably topped the Premier League assists charts this season with 16, as well as contributing seven goals from 32 games. Whatever happens between now and the end of the 31-year-old’s career, he is already destined to be remembered as a Premier League legend.

Bukayo Saka: With 14 goals and 11 assists, Saka epitomised all that was exciting about Arteta’s resurgent Arsenal side. At 21, he is likely to only get better and the Gunners will have been relieved to earlier this month tie down the outstanding youngster to a new contract that lasts until 2027.

Marcus Rashford: Arguably no other player is more responsible for Man United getting the top-four spot that looked so unlikely amid their dreadful start. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was surely a blessing in disguise, as the Englishman subsequently flourished, with 17 goals and five assists, and this tally would be even more impressive were it not for some unfortunately timed injuries.

Erling Haaland: Certain critics at the beginning of the season suggested signing the 22-year-old could imbalance Man City. However, 36 top-flight goals and 58 (and counting) in all competitions, coupled with City’s unequivocal success, provided an emphatic answer to the sceptics. A no-brainer for Player of the Year, it’s hard to think of any footballer who has had as significant an impact in his debut Premier League season.

Formation (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Botman, Saliba, Estupiñán; Rodri, Odegaard, De Bruyne; Saka, Rashford, Haaland.

Subs: David Raya, Fabian Schar, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mo Salah, Gabriel Martinelli, Harry Kane.