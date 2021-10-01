Membership : Access or Sign Up
19-year-old Doak starts for Ulster as Addison returns at fullback

Dan McFarland has rotated his team for the trip to face Zebre.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 1 Oct 2021, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,869 Views 3 Comments
Doak scored a try after coming off the bench last weekend against Glasgow.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has handed 19-year-old Nathan Doak his first start for the province in tomorrow’s visit to Zebre in the United Rugby Championship [KO 5.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports].

The talented scrum-half gets a chance with John Cooney out injured.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Will Addison returns to the starting XV at fullback after a replacement appearance in last weekend’s victory over Glasgow, meaning Ethan McIlroy shifts to the left wing.

Craig Gilroy comes in on the right wing, while Stewart Moore gets a chance at inside centre. Ulster have all-new front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, and Tom O’Toole, while Mick Kearney comes into the second row alongside captain Alan O’Connor.

21-year-old David McCann gets his first start of the season at number eight, meaning Nick Timoney shifts to the openside and Matty Rea comes in at blindside.

Callum Reid, David Shanahan and Ben Moxham are set for their first appearances of the season off the bench.

Ulster:

  • 15. Will Addison
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stewart Moore
  • 11. Ethan McIlroy
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
  • 5. Mick Kearney
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. David McCann

Replacements:

  • 16. Brad Roberts
  • 17. Callum Reid
  • 18. Marty Moore
  • 19. Sam Carter
  • 20. Sean Reidy
  • 21. David Shanahan
  • 22. Mike Lowry
  • 23. Ben Moxham

Zebre:

  • 15. Junior Laloifi
  • 14. Gabriele Di Giulio
  • 13. Giulio Bisegni (captain)
  • 12. Tommaso Boni
  • 11. Asaeli Tuivuaka
  • 10. Carlo Canna
  • 9. Alessandro Fusco
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti
  • 2. Luca Bigi
  • 3. Matteo Nocera
  • 4. David Sisi
  • 5. Leonard Krumov
  • 6. Maxime Mbandà
  • 7. Potu Junior Leavasa
  • 8. Giovanni Licata

Replacements:

  • 16. Oliviero Fabiani
  • 17. Andrea Lovotti
  • 18. Ion Neculai
  • 19. Andrea Zambonin
  • 20. Renato Giammarioli
  • 21. Guglielmo Palazzani
  • 22. Antonio Rizzi
  • 23. Jacopo Trulla 

