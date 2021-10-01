19-year-old Doak starts for Ulster as Addison returns at fullback

Doak scored a try after coming off the bench last weekend against Glasgow.

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has handed 19-year-old Nathan Doak his first start for the province in tomorrow’s visit to Zebre in the United Rugby Championship [KO 5.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports].

The talented scrum-half gets a chance with John Cooney out injured.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Will Addison returns to the starting XV at fullback after a replacement appearance in last weekend’s victory over Glasgow, meaning Ethan McIlroy shifts to the left wing.

Craig Gilroy comes in on the right wing, while Stewart Moore gets a chance at inside centre. Ulster have all-new front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, and Tom O’Toole, while Mick Kearney comes into the second row alongside captain Alan O’Connor.

21-year-old David McCann gets his first start of the season at number eight, meaning Nick Timoney shifts to the openside and Matty Rea comes in at blindside.

Callum Reid, David Shanahan and Ben Moxham are set for their first appearances of the season off the bench.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Mick Kearney

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Callum Reid

18. Marty Moore

19. Sam Carter

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Mike Lowry

23. Ben Moxham

Zebre:

15. Junior Laloifi

14. Gabriele Di Giulio

13. Giulio Bisegni (captain)

12. Tommaso Boni

11. Asaeli Tuivuaka

10. Carlo Canna

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Luca Bigi

3. Matteo Nocera

4. David Sisi

5. Leonard Krumov

6. Maxime Mbandà

7. Potu Junior Leavasa

8. Giovanni Licata

Replacements: