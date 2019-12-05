This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Star forward retains Cork captaincy after back-to-back club All-Ireland wins

Doireann O’Sullivan leads Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels again in 2020.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4920327
Cork captain Doireann O'Sullivan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cork captain Doireann O'Sullivan.
Cork captain Doireann O'Sullivan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

STAR FORWARD DOIREANN O’Sullivan will continue as captain of 11-time All-Ireland champions Cork in 2020, after taking over from her sister Ciara in January.

24-year-old Doireann recently starred for her club Mourneabbey as they sealed back-to-back All-Ireland titles, while she had another brilliant campaign in the Rebel red. 

Subsequently, she retains the captaincy, as Cork enter 2020 under Ephie Fitzgerald once again.

O’Sullivan landed her first All-Star in 2018, shortly before she steered Clyda outfit Mourneabbey to a first-ever All-Ireland senior club title with inspiring displays. She excelled throughout, but her player-of-the-match performance in the final was key.

Again this year, she had a superb final against Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

sile-ocallaghan-and-doireann-osullivan-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle Celebrating the club All-Ireland win. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

On the inter-county scene, her monstrous point-scoring and free-taking was pivotal as Cork landed the Division 1 league title and reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

Edged out in the last four by Dublin, Fitzgerald’s side will be eyeing a first All-Ireland title since 2016 next year.

They open their league title defence against Westmeath on 26 January.

Since linking up with the Leesiders’ senior panel in 2012, Doireann has won five All-Ireland titles and six Division 1 league crowns.

She captained Cork to their 2017 league honour in the absence of Ciara, who was travelling at the time. 

