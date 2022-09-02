Membership : Access or Sign Up
Roscommon move for Flanagan now unlikely as new contender emerges

Don Connellan managed Moycullen to Galway SFC success in 2020.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 2 Sep 2022, 3:49 PM
PAT FLANAGAN NOW appears unlikely to become the next Roscommon manager as former county player Don Connellan has emerged as a leading contender for the role.

Padraig Pearses boss Flanagan was the early frontrunner to succeed Anthony Cunningham following his nomination for the position by the club.

He was in line for his fourth senior inter-county job, after previous spells with Offaly, Westmeath and Sligo. However, it’s understood the county board’s interest in appointing Flanagan has cooled.

A fresh name to enter the race is Connellan, who managed Moycullen to their first-ever Galway SFC success in 2020. He is now in his fifth year in charge of Moycullen, who defeated Corofin last weekend to make it three wins from three in the group stages of the championship.

Connellan was a long-serving player with Roscommon and part of the Connacht title-winning side in 2001. 

He was part of Maurice Sheridan’s management team that led NUIG to a Sigerson Cup final victory over UL in February. 

The Galway-based Garda is a native of Kilmore, the same club as Roscommon chairman Brian Carroll.

Mick Bohan was previously linked with the role, as were Liam Kearns and Stephen Rochford. Kearns subsequently was appointed Offaly boss while Rochford joined Kevin McStay’s Mayo set-up as coach. 

Meanwhile, Donegal and Monaghan continue the search for new managers.

Donegal News reported that Malachy O’Rourke has dropped out of the race to take over from Declan Bonner in Donegal. 

And Ger Brennan has reportedly ruled himself out of becoming the next Monaghan boss. 

Seven football counties are looking to appoint a new manager: Roscommon, Donegal, Monaghan, Wicklow, Limerick, Westmeath and Wexford.

Billy Lee and Jack Cooney stepped down from their roles in Limerick and Westmeath respectively in recent days. 

