'Bullshit is how I would describe it. No way was that a yellow card'

"The only one that would have been really worried if he was injured was his mother."



Donal Og was not impressed by Adam Hogan going down



📺 Watch @rte2 & @rteplayer



📻 @rteradio1



📱 Updates https://t.co/uTa5IQSmUP pic.twitter.com/5Zv9bfrL3T — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 27, 2025

DÓNAL ÓG CUSACK has hit out at the “bullshit” incident which saw Dessie Hutchinson yellow-carded for a challenge on Adam Hogan in Waterford’s Munster senior hurling championship win over Clare yesterday.

Advertisement

Hogan went to ground after what looked to be minimal contact from the hurl of Hutchinson, and former Cork goalkeeper Cusack condemned the episode during RTÉ’s half-time analysis.

“Bullshit is how I would describe it, nothing else,” said Cusack.

“I’d imagine if Adam Hogan was playing with you, he’s the kind of fella you’d love, but in terms of this situation here and was it a yellow card… hurlers know what is a dirty tackle and not a dirty tackle.

“Adam went down as if he was hurt. The only one that will be really worried if he was hurt from a hurling point of view will be his mother. No way was that a yellow card.

“If you live by the sword, you have to be prepared to die by the sword and that’s definitely not on there.”

Clare hurler Adam Hogan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy also weighed in on the first-half incident at Walsh Park – and the bigger picture of simulation in hurling in general, which has become a hot topic in recent weeks.

“I saw an interview by [Limerick manger] John Kiely a number of weeks back and he said that players need to step up as well.

Related Reads 6 talking points after day of Munster hurling action in Waterford and Cork Two-goal Bennett stars as Waterford open Munster series with impressive win over Clare

“We are seeing a lot more of jumping down onto the ground, waiting to see what the referee’s actions are, and then there’s a miraculous recovery and you’re up and running around the place like nothing has ever happened.

“I think it’s a good highlight of the fact that that’s not something we want to see in our game. If you get a belt, you’re entitled to go down — but not easily.”