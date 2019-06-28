This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vaughan comes into Mayo midfield as Horan includes young debutant for Armagh clash

Mikey Murray will make his first championship start.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:53 AM
19 minutes ago 656 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4701069
Mayo midfielder Donal Vaughan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mayo midfielder Donal Vaughan.
Mayo midfielder Donal Vaughan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DONAL VAUGHAN HAS returned from injury to bolster Mayo’s midfield options after serious injuries to Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane over the past week. 

Vaughan returns as one of four changes from last weekend’s win over Down, with Michael Plunkett, Fergal Boland and full championship debutant Mikey Murray all included in the team for the round 3 qualifier against Armagh tomorrow night.

O’Connor, Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty and Darren Coen all drop out of the team. 

There’s no room in the starting line-up for Cillian O’Connor, who is reportedly close to a comeback from injury. 

The game in Castlebar throws-in at 7pm.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
12. Mikey Murray (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
15. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie