Vaughan comes into Mayo midfield as Horan includes young debutant for Armagh clash

DONAL VAUGHAN HAS returned from injury to bolster Mayo’s midfield options after serious injuries to Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane over the past week.

Vaughan returns as one of four changes from last weekend’s win over Down, with Michael Plunkett, Fergal Boland and full championship debutant Mikey Murray all included in the team for the round 3 qualifier against Armagh tomorrow night.

O’Connor, Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty and Darren Coen all drop out of the team.

There’s no room in the starting line-up for Cillian O’Connor, who is reportedly close to a comeback from injury.

The game in Castlebar throws-in at 7pm.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Mikey Murray (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

