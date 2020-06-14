This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 14 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump suggests he will boycott NFL and US Soccer

Colin Kaepernick started kneeling in 2016 to highlight racial inequality, and the US president does not want others to follow suit.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 5:41 PM
27 minutes ago 838 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5122686
Donald Trump (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Donald Trump (file pic).
Donald Trump (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UNITED STATES president Donald Trump insists he will not watch the NFL or the US Soccer sides if players fail to stand for the national anthem.

The president has opposed kneeling during the anthem since former NFL star Colin Kaepernick took a knee in 2016 to highlight racial inequality.

The NFL and US Soccer have performed U-turns over the protests with both saying they were wrong not to listen amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died in police custody.

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz criticised US Soccer’s decision, made on Thursday, on social media, and Trump reacted by writing on Twitter: “I won’t be watching much any more.”

Trump added: “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching.”

US Soccer introduced the ban in 2016 after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to support ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick.

The NFL tried to ban kneeling during the anthem in May 2018 and introduced a new policy with teams fined if players failed to stand only to put the plan on hold two months later.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie