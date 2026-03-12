More Stories
Fifa president Gianni Infantino, right, presents US president Donald Trump with the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize in December 2025. Sam Corum/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
2026 world cup

Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'

Trump made the comments on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.
3.27pm, 12 Mar 2026

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said on Thursday that Iran should not participate in the upcoming World Cup in North America, just days after telling Fifa’s chief they would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2026

