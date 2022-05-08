Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 8 May 2022
Advertisement

Donegal pounce with two late goals to see off spirited Cavan challenge

Donegal have now made ten Ulster finals in twelve years.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 8 May 2022, 6:02 PM
20 minutes ago 806 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5758252
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Donegal 2-16

Cavan 0-16

Declan Bogue reports from St. Tiernach’s Park

DONEGAL HAVE MADE it back to yet another Ulster final after seeing off an organised and energetic Cavan with two late and decisive goals. The count now stands at ten in twelve years.

After a much sharper third quarter following a lacklustre opening half – in which they somehow went in at the break 0-9 apiece despite not convincing, Donegal played a smarter game when it went down the stretch.

Despite gaining a three-point advantage nine minutes into the second half, they couldn’t quite shake off a dogged Cavan.

That was until a high ball in by Jamie Brennan had Killian Brady and Michael Murphy hung in the air long enough for Cavan goalkeeper Ray Galligan to come out and complicate things. The break fell to substitute Conor O’Donnell who instinctively rolled it to the net with a sidefoot.

Having put their case so forcefully up to this point, Cavan visibly wilted. Six minutes later Niall O’Donnell found himself a bit of space and while having his jersey tugged sent a shot goalwards. It fell short and the break took a deflection off Patrick McBrearty who, grateful to find it in his hands, buried to the net.

patrick-mcbrearty-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-second-goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It was perhaps cruel on Cavan. They brought no lack of energy and purpose to their game and had some stellar performances from key figures, though they could not sustain the effort.

In Donegal, you have a team that are seasoned and experienced. The move of Michael Murphy to a more advanced position for the start of the second half brought instant rewards as he was the focal point of their attacks.

It appeared that Paddy Lynch might have emerged as the hero of the hour with five points for Cavan in the first half and in playing James Smith in a more advanced position they might have had a first half goal when his shot was parried onto the crossbar by Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton.

But experience won out, and now Donegal will sit back and watch Derry and Monaghan battle to meet them in the Ulster final.

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (1-4, 3frees), M Murphy (0-5, 4frees), J Brennan (0-4), C O’Donnell (1-0), P Mogan, C McGonagle, C Thompson (0-1 each)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Scorers for Cavan: P Lynch (0-6, 3frees), G McKiernan (0-3, 1free), J Smith (0-3, 1mark), T Galligan (0-2), G Smith (0-1), R Galligan (0-1free)

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, P Mogan; H McFadden, J McGee; C Thompson, S O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan

Subs: C McGonagle for McFadden (37mins), O McFadden-Ferry for Ward (50 mins), C O’Donnell for Thompson (59 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (65 mins), A Doherty for Brennan (69 mins), N McGee for Mogan (71 mins)

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, K Brady; L Fortune, K Clarke, C Brady; T Galligan, J Smith; G Smith, G McKiernan, C Moynagh; Cormac O’Reilly, P Lynch, C Madden

Subs: M Reilly for C O’Reilly (45 mins), O Kiernan for C Madden (55 mins), Caoimhin O’Reilly for K Brady (65 mins)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie