This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clinical Donegal dispatch Cavan to go back-to-back in Ulster

Michael Murphy lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup for a fifth time in Clones.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 4,937 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694506
Jamie Brennan scored Donegal's goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jamie Brennan scored Donegal's goal.
Jamie Brennan scored Donegal's goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Donegal 1-24

Cavan 2-16 

Declan Bogue reports from St Tiernach’s Park, Clones 

DONEGAL HAVE RETAINED their Ulster senior football championship title after denying Cavan on their return to the provincial decider with a clinical display in Clones.

Declan Bonner’s side moved seamlessly through the gears to record a comfortable victory in front of 29,000, and book their place in the All-Ireland Super 8s.

It was Donegal’s fifth Ulster championship crown this decade, in what was the highest-scoring Ulster decider ever. 

Back in 2011, they needed a Michael Murphy penalty to eke out 1-11 to beat Derry for their first Ulster title in 19 years, but they produced a performance of such staggering maturity that many will see them as the next best challengers to stopping Dublin getting their fifth consecutive All-Ireland.

Bonner handed a first senior debut to Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhran McFadden-Ferry and he responded by blotting out Cavan playmaker Martin Reilly throughout.

They gathered 0-13 in a blistering first half but were helped somewhat by a toothless Cavan attack that never got functioning until the game lost some of its shape in the second half.

There was the hint of a brave Cavan fightback, led by Gearoid McKiernan in the second half when they trimmed the margin to six points.

Michael Murphy lifts the Anglo Celtic Cup Michael Murphy lifts the silverware. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

However, Jamie Brennan fastened onto a piece of broken play to dodge past Conor Moynagh and Jason McLoughlin to hammer home the decisive goal.

Cavan rallied with Cian Mackey squaring to fellow sub Conor Madden to fist home, and a second came when a brilliant Moynagh delivery found Stephen Murray to punch home.

Donegal meanwhile passed up three goalscoring chances to fist over points as the game wound down. It was that kind of evening for them.

They now have a home game in their first Super 8s games as reward for winning their province. Watch out for them.

Scorers for Donegal: Jamie Brennan 1-4, Paddy McBrearty 0-5 (1f), Michael Murphy 0-4 (3fs), Ciaran Thompson and Jason McGee 0-2 each, Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Daire O’Baoill, Hugh McFadden, Niall O’Donnell, and Michael Langan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cavan: Gearoid McKiernan 0-6 (3fs), Conor Madden 1-1, Stephen Murray 1-0, Dara McVeety 0-3, Conor Moynagh, Conor Brady, Oisin Pierson, Jack Brady, Caoimhin O’Reilly, and Cian Mackey (f) 0-1 each. 

DONEGAL:

1. S Patton

2. P McGrath
3. N McGee
4. S McMenamin

5. R McHugh
6. O McFadden-Ferry
7. EB Gallagher

8. H McFadden
9. J McGee

10. C Thompson
11. N O’Donnell
12. J Brennan

13. P McBrearty
14. M Murphy
15. M Langan.

Subs:

D ÓBaoill  for O’Donnell (43)
F McGlynn for McGee (54)
P Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (61)
O Gallen for Thompson (63)
L McLoone for Langan (71)
C Ward for Murphy (74).

CAVAN:

1. R Galligan

2. J McLoughlin
3. P Faulkner
4. C Moynagh

5. M Reilly
6. K Clarke
7. C Rehill

8. Conor Brady
9. G McKiernan

10. O Kiernan
11. D McVeety
12. N Murray

13. Ciaran Brady
14. O Pierson
15. G Smith.

Subs:

S Murray for N Murray (29)
C Mackey for Smith (HT)
C Madden for Kiernan (HT)
T Galligan for C Brady (51)
C O’Reilly for Pierson (54)
J Brady 0-1, for Rehill (70).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie