Advertisement
More Stories
McGuinness, Murphy, Clifford, O'Connor: Some of the leading characters who will decide this final. Inpho.
Have your say

Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland senior football final?

It’s Donegal versus Kerry in Croke Park at 3.30pm.
8.31am, 27 Jul 2025

HAPPY ALL-IRELAND SENIOR football final day!

Donegal and Kerry go head to head for Sam Maguire Cup glory after a rollercoaster summer of Gaelic football.

It’s a repeat of the 2014 All-Ireland final, which Kerry won. Donegal haven’t featured in the decider since, but Jim McGuinness is back at the helm, targetting a first All-Ireland title since 2012 — and just third ever.

Kerry, meanwhile, are atop the roll of honour with 38 titles. Their last came in 2022, under Jack O’Connor. Can he make it five All-Irelands in his third term?

The Kingdom have overcome two Ulster sides on their path to the final, impressively dethroning Armagh before beating Tyrone 1-20 to 0-17 in the last four.

Donegal also had a straightforward semi-final win, overpowering Meath by 20 points after a sensational second-half fightback against Monaghan.

But who will reign supreme on the biggest day?

Remember, if it’s a draw after extra-time, a replay will take place on 9 August.

Who will win today’s All-Ireland senior football final?


Poll Results:

Kerry (108)
Donegal (92)
Draw (14)

*****

Related Reads
'One of my early years, I had the match played in my head a thousand times beforehand'
David Clifford 'could be the best player that has ever played the game' - McGuinness

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie