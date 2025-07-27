Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland senior football final?

HAPPY ALL-IRELAND SENIOR football final day!

Donegal and Kerry go head to head for Sam Maguire Cup glory after a rollercoaster summer of Gaelic football.

It’s a repeat of the 2014 All-Ireland final, which Kerry won. Donegal haven’t featured in the decider since, but Jim McGuinness is back at the helm, targetting a first All-Ireland title since 2012 — and just third ever.

Kerry, meanwhile, are atop the roll of honour with 38 titles. Their last came in 2022, under Jack O’Connor. Can he make it five All-Irelands in his third term?

The Kingdom have overcome two Ulster sides on their path to the final, impressively dethroning Armagh before beating Tyrone 1-20 to 0-17 in the last four.

Donegal also had a straightforward semi-final win, overpowering Meath by 20 points after a sensational second-half fightback against Monaghan.

But who will reign supreme on the biggest day?

Remember, if it’s a draw after extra-time, a replay will take place on 9 August.

