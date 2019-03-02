Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

Donegal 1-9

Armagh 0-11

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

MICHAEL MURPHY’S IMPACT was almost immediate as he came off the bench to plant a goal as Donegal won by the bare minimum against Armagh in Ballybofey tonight.

Substitute Murphy finished off a pass from Michael Langan to edge his team into a slender 1-4 to 0-6 lead in miserable conditions in the north-west. He was only on the pitch seven minutes before netting in first-half injury time.

Michael Murphy scores a goal for Donegal. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The 2012 All-Ireland winning captain scored 1-2 in all to get his side back into contention for promotion following back-to-back losses against Tipperary and Fermanagh.

Armagh looked as though they’d go in ahead as Stefan Campbell and Niall Grimley had pointed twice apiece in the first half. However, three frees from Langan kept Donegal in touch prior to their skipper’s arrival.

Langan, who scored five points in all, was involved in the flashpoint of the opening period when he went in heavy on Jemar Hall on 18 minutes.

In the afters, players from both teams got involved and when the dust settled, match referee Martin McNally dismissed a player from each team. James Morgan of Armagh and Jason McGee from Donegal were the ones shown the line.

Tempers flare between Donegal and Armagh. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The second half was a tamer affair, with Murphy adding two fine late points in the final 10 minutes. Armagh pushed their way back into it, with Rian O’Neill impressing.

However, Ethan Rafferty’s late free — when he smashed for goal in the fifth minute of injury time — flew over and Kieran McGeeney’s team went down by the minimum.

Scorers for Donegal: M Murphy 1-2, M Langan 0-5 (5f), C Thompson (f) and N O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-4 (1f), N Grimley 0-3 (3f), S Campbell 0-2, J Clarke 0-1 and E Rafferty (f) 0-1 each.

Donegal

S Patton

S McMenamin

B McCole

C Ward

R McHugh

L McLoone

Eoghan Ban Gallagher

H McFadden

C McGonagle

C Thompson

J McGee

M Langan

J Brennan

O Gallen

N O’Donnell

Subs:

M Murphy for Gallen (28)

E McHugh for Thompson (47)

P Brennan for McMenamin (55)

Armagh

B Hughes

J Morgan

A McKay

R McShane

C Mackin

G McCabe

P Hughes

S Sheridan

N Grimley

J Hall

R Grugan

C Vernon

S Campbell

R O’Neill

J Clarke

Subs:

R Kennedy for McShane (HT)

E Rafferty for Campbell (39)

J Burns for Vernon (63)

M Shields for Hall (63)

J McElroy for Mackin (69)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)

