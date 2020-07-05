21-year-old Donnacha O'Brien trains Fancy Blue to win the French Oaks

LIKE FATHER, LIKE sons.

Donnacha O’Brien scored the first Classic win of his training career, and completed a remarkable weekend for his family, as Fancy Blue won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

Donnacha, a dual champion as a jockey, only took out his training licence earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father Aidan – who completed the Derby and Oaks double at Epsom on Saturday – and older brother, Joseph.

The 21-year-old saddled the first turf winner of his career only six days ago when Great House won at Limerick.

But Fancy Blue made this a landmark day as the 13/2 shot clinched a thrilling renewal of the Prix de Diane — the French Oaks — winning by a head as the first four home effectively passed the winning post in a line.

Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star much of the running in the hands of Stephane Pasquier and did not go down without a fight, but Fancy Blue eventually wore her down under Pierre-Charles Boudot to claim a narrow victory.

Peaceful, trained by Aidan O’Brien, finished a head back in third to make a 1-2-3 for the Irish contingent.

