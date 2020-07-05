This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
21-year-old Donnacha O'Brien trains Fancy Blue to win the French Oaks

Irish 1-2-3 in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 3:33 PM
54 minutes ago 1,244 Views No Comments
Donnacha: first Classic winner as a trainer (file photo).
Image: PA
Donnacha: first Classic winner as a trainer (file photo).
Image: PA

LIKE FATHER, LIKE sons.

Donnacha O’Brien scored the first Classic win of his training career, and completed a remarkable weekend for his family, as Fancy Blue won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

Donnacha, a dual champion as a jockey, only took out his training licence earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father Aidan – who completed the Derby and Oaks double at Epsom on Saturday – and older brother, Joseph.

The 21-year-old saddled the first turf winner of his career only six days ago when Great House won at Limerick. 

But Fancy Blue made this a landmark day as the 13/2 shot clinched a thrilling renewal of the Prix de Diane — the French Oaks — winning by a head as the first four home effectively passed the winning post in a line.

Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star much of the running in the hands of Stephane Pasquier and did not go down without a fight, but Fancy Blue eventually wore her down under Pierre-Charles Boudot to claim a narrow victory.

Peaceful, trained by Aidan O’Brien, finished a head back in third to make a 1-2-3 for the Irish contingent.

