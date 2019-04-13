This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sancho makes Bundesliga history as Borussia Dortmund reclaim top spot

The England international scored twice as Dortmund bounced back from their 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND MOVED back to the Bundesliga summit after two goals from Jadon Sancho secured a 2-1 win over Mainz.

Bayern Munich took control of the title race with a thumping 5-0 win over Lucien Favre’s side last weekend, but Dortmund returned to winning ways to leapfrog Niko Kovac’s men ahead of their game with Fortuna Dusseldorf tomorrow.

England international Sancho was in scintillating form from the outset, scoring twice from close range inside the opening 24 minutes.

Mainz responded well to those early setbacks, twice hitting the post through Karim Onisiwo, and set up a tense finale when Robin Quaison prodded home seven minutes from time. Dortmund held on, though, to crank up the pressure on Bayern. 

Jacob Bruun Larsen was denied early on by a smart stop from Florian Muller, before Sancho scored his first in the 17th minute, the 19-year-old steering home Mario Gotze’s cross with a controlled half-volley from eight yards.

He grabbed his second seven minutes later when his low effort from Thomas Delaney’s cross crashed off Moussa Niakhate and past the helpless Muller. In doing so, Sancho became the youngest player ever to score 11 Bundesliga goals.

The hosts did not have it all their own way in the first half, however. Onisiwo went close to pulling a goal back but his improvised flick clipped the outside of the post.

The visitors did most of the pressing during the second period and Onisiwo was again denied by the upright shortly after the hour-mark.

Substitute Quaison pulled one back in the 83rd minute from close range and they could have even snatched a dramatic point if not for some remarkable goalkeeping from Roman Burki, who denied Anthony Ujah three times in quick succession.

The42 Team

