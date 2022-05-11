Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Dortmund sign 20-year-old Germany international as Haaland's replacement

Karim Adeyemi completed a medical on Tuesday.

By AFP Wednesday 11 May 2022, 11:47 AM
8 minutes ago 252 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5760671
Karim Adeyemi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Karim Adeyemi (file pic).
Karim Adeyemi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS ERLING HAALAND headed for Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund announced on Tuesday they had returned to the Norwegian’s former club for a replacement and signed Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg.

The 20-year-old striker, who has three Germany caps, completed a medical on Tuesday and signed for Dortmund until 2027.

He has won the domestic league and cup double three times with Salzburg and is top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga this season with 19 goals in 27 games this season.

“Karim Adeyemi is a highly talented young German international whose strength in finishing will suit our attacking game as will his tremendous pace,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement on the club web site.

Adeyemi was born in Munich and played for Bayern as a child but was thrown out aged nine, reportedly for disciplinary reasons.

He told the Dortmund website that he has always been a fan of the club, known as the black and yellow.

“As a young boy, I was fascinated by black and yellow fast-paced soccer,” he said.

“That’s why I quickly decided that I would like to join Borussia when I heard about Dortmund’s interest. I also deliberately signed for the long term because I’m convinced that we’ll be an exciting team.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Adeyemi is the third international signed by Dortmund for next season, along with centre backs Niklas Suele from Bayern and Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg.

“Although Karim is already very advanced in terms of soccer and athleticism at just 20 years old, we see enormous development potential,” said Zorc.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie