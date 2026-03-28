Down eventually get better of Wexford after forcing extra time

Down 0-21

Wexford 0-18

After extra time

DOWN ARE NFL Division 3 champions but just about after escaping to victory after extra time at Croke Park.

Trailing by three points with only eight minutes of normal time remaining, the raging hot favourites were clinging on by their fingernails.

And Wexford came so close to finishing them off at that stage when Gavin Sheehan hit the woodwork with a dramatic goal chance.

But the Model County simply couldn’t hold on and were reeled in by late, late Down scores from Ceilum Doherty, Liam Kerr and man of the match Ryan McEvoy.

That brought the game to extra time and the Mourne pulled clear in the additional 20 minutes, outscoring Wexford by 0-4 to 0-1.

Daniel Guinness is tackled by Shane Doyle and William Gaul. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The battling win should secure Down’s place in this year’s All-Ireland SFC but it’s agony for Wexford who look set for another season in the Tailteann Cup.

This was Down’s sign-off game before turning their attention to the glamour Ulster SFC opener against Donegal in Letterkenny on 26 April.

But there was no danger of mistaking the Division 3 decider as a gentle tune-up with Wexford pushing the 2024 Tailteann Cup winners hard throughout.

John Hegarty’s Slaneysiders, who secured promotion thanks to Seán Ryan’s dramatic late match-winning goal against Westmeath last weekend, were immediately lively and led 0-6 to 0-4.

Down finally ignited with a Ceilum Doherty point to cut the deficit in half before winning a 12th minute penalty when John McGeough was fouled by Eoin Porter.

That was deemed a black card offence so Wexford lost Porter for 10 minutes though Down couldn’t take full advantage as Odhran Murdock’s penalty kick was expertly saved.

Murdock drilled two early wides as well but Down couldn’t be contained for long and with Pat Havern starting to score for fun – he finished the half with 0-5 – they eventually got on top.

Having missed from the spot, Murdock had no problem from outside the arc just minutes later when he boomed over a two-pointer.

That score left Down three points up after 24 minutes and they were good value for their 0-13 to 0-10 advantage at the interval.

But Wexford showed no signs of being overawed and when Mark Rossiter boomed over a two-point in the 42nd minute, it was back to a one-point game with Down just 0-14 to 0-13 ahead.

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Another Rossiter two-pointer left Wexford with a one-point lead that few expected with 20 minutes to go.

Down boss Conor Laverty cut a frustrated figure on the sideline as his side wasted the few chances they created, going 26 minutes without a score.

Another short Down kick-out that went astray ended with a Rossiter point that gave Wexford a fully merited 0-17 to 0-14 lead.

But Wexford supporters looked on through their fingers as Down reeled off the game’s last three points to force extra time.

They kept the foot on the throttle with three more points in the first half of extra time, from Guinness, sub Ruairí McCormack and Adam Crimmins.

And they weren’t going to slip up from there.

Down scorers: Pat Havern 0-5 (0-2f), Odhran Murdock 0-5 (1 tp), Ceilum Doherty 0-4, Daniel Guinness 0-2, Miceal Rooney 0-1, Liam Kerr 0-1, Ryan McEvoy 0-1, Adam Crimmins 0-1, Ruairí McCormack 0-1.

Wexford scorers: Mark Rossiter 0-6 (2 tp), Páiric Hughes 0-5 (1 tp), Jack Higgins 0-2, Liam Coleman 0-1, Niall Hughes 0-1, Seán Nolan 0-1, Dylan Furlong 0-1, Robbie Brooks 0-1.

DOWN

1. Ronan Burns (Droim Gaith)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren) 3. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo) 4. Pierce Laverty (Saval)

5. Ryan Magill (Burren) 6. Shane Annett (Mayobridge) 7. Callum Rogers (Kilcoo)

8. Odhran Murdock (Burren – Captain) 9. Daniel Guinness (Ceathrú Aoidh Dhuibh)

10. Patrick Brooks (Gleann) 11. Céilum Doherty (Kilcoo) 12. Miceal Rooney (Kilcoo)

13. Adam Crimmins (Mayobridge) 14. Pat Havern (Saval) 15. John McGeough (Ceathrú Aoidh Dhuibh)

SUBS:

17. Patrick McCarthy (Burren) for Magill (44)

22. Liam Kerr (Burren) for Guinness (47)

19. Eamon Brown (Chluain Daimh) for Rogers (52)

23. Tom Close (Chluain Daimh) for McGeough (61)

21. Ruairí McCormack (Cumann Pheadar Naofa) for Brooks (e/t)

25. Ross Carr (Chluain Daimh) for Havern (87)

WEXFORD

1. Darragh Brooks (Castletown)

2. Shane Doyle (Ballyhogue) 3. Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane) 4. Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields)

5. Liam O’Connor (St Mary’s, Rosslare) 6. Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers – Captain) 7. Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue – Cushinstown)

8. Liam Coleman (Castletown) 9. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin)

10. Páiric Hughes (Kilanerin) 11. Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn) 12. Jack Higgins (Castletown)

23. Seán Ryan (Gusserane) 14. Mark Rossiter (Gusserane) 15. Seán Nolan (Horeswood)

SUBS:

18. Glen Malone (Shelmaliers) for Nolan (11)

25. Cian Hughes (Kilanerin) for Ryan (50)

22. Michael Kinsella (Marshalstown-Castledockrell) for Rossiter (52-57)

Kinsella for Nolan (61)

13. Tom Byrne (Kilmore) for Kehoe (65)

24. Robbie Brooks (Castletown) for Páiric Hughes (h/t e/t)

17. Seán Barden (St Abban’s, Adamstown) for Doyle (85)

21. Donal Shanley (St Fintan’s) for Cian Hughes (87)

Ref: Thomas Murphy (Galway).