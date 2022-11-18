Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 18 November 2022
Advertisement

Birdie-birdie-eagle finish for McIlroy, but Fitzpatrick holds edge in rankings race

McIlroy is bidding to become the first golfer to win the DP World Tour Championship, FedEx Cup, and finish the year as world number one.

1 hour ago 1,725 Views 0 Comments
Rory McIlroy: 'Need to bottle' Friday's momentum for the weekend.
Rory McIlroy: 'Need to bottle' Friday's momentum for the weekend.
Image: MARTIN DOKOUPIL

US OPEN CHAMPION Matt Fitzpatrick remains on course to become European number one despite Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish to round two of the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy was level par after 15 holes of his second round and just one under for the tournament before making birdies on the 16th and 17th and a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th.

The resulting 68 left the world number one five under par and seven shots behind joint leaders Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, who both shot 67 following opening 65s.

A third victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates would see Fitzpatrick finish top of the DP World Tour rankings unless McIlroy is second, while second place for Fitzpatrick would require McIlroy to be worse than seventh for the Englishman to triumph.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

Asked what sparked his much-needed finish, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “I’m not sure, but whatever it was I need to bottle it for the weekend.

“Pretty much very mediocre golf for the first 33 holes and then something sort of clicked. The golf course is playing a lot different than it has in previous years, you miss fairways and you get punished heavily.

“I feel like I haven’t hit a lot of terrible shots, I’ve just missed it in the wrong spots at times and that makes it difficult to keep up with the leaders. It was nice to finish with a flourish and put myself a little closer to the guys going into the weekend.

“I think if I had finished one or two under for the tournament that seems like a tall task, a lot of shots to make up, especially with Fitz up there.

“Being at least less than 10 back seems an easier proposition. You never know, that finish could be key to something that happens over the next 36 holes.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Hatton and Fitzpatrick are three shots clear of the chasing pack headed by Alex Noren and Adri Arnaus, with Jon Rahm another stroke back following a 66.

Like McIlroy, Shane Lowry also improved on his opening round. The Offaly man’s 70 today moved him to one-under overall, one shot off the top-20.

Lowry birdied on holes one, seven, nine, 12 and 18, bogeyed on the fourth and double-bogeyed on the 10th.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie