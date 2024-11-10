Dr. Crokes oust champions Castlehaven in Munster quarter-final

Dr. Crokes 1-15

Castlehaven 1-8

Paul Brennan reports from Lewis Road, Killarney

DR. CROKES REMAIN on course to win their ninth Munster Club title after a fairly summary, seven-point dismissal of defending provincial champions Castlehaven in this quarter-final.

The result essentially swung on an early second half goal from a Tony Brosnan penalty for Crokes, followed by the 45th minute sending off of Brian Hurley for the West Cork club.

Castlehaven gave themselves a late lifeline with a 60th minute goal from Damien Cahalane’s penalty to close the gap to three points, but Crokes eased to victory with four scores in additional time.

The result means Dr. Crokes move on to a provincial semi-final against Waterford champions Rathgormack, and they will be warm favourites to win the club’s ninth Munster title.

Advertisement

Leading 0-6 to 0-5 at half time, Crokes upped the ante in the second half with 1-2 in the first nine minutes to open up a six-point lead which Castlehaven just couldn’t close, despite Cahalane’s late penalty.

Brosnan and Micheal Burns gave Crokes the early lead, but Castlehaven hit back with points from Cathal Maguire, Andrew Whelton and Hurley as the contest settled into a lively one.

Charlie Keating had the best chance for a goal but his shot screwed wide in the 14th minute, but Keating and Brosnan closed the half with late scores to see Crokes lead by one at the interval.

The second half was just two minutes old when Cian McMahon won a penalty, which Brosnan dispatched past Darragh Cahalane, and points from Brosnan and McMahon pushed Crokes 1-8 to 0-5 ahead.

Dr. Crokes were 1-9 to 0-7 ahead when Hurley was sent off for what appeared a high tackle, and the Kerry champions were still six ahead when Cahalane’s penalty halved the difference on 60 minutes.

That gave Castlehaven a glimmer of hope but Kieran O’Leary, Brosnan (2) and Burns all found the target in five additional minutes and that was that.

Scorers for Dr. Crokes: T Brosnan 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), M Burns 0-2 (1f), K O’Leary 0-2, C Keating, M Potts, C McMahon, M Lynch 0-1 each

Scorers for Castlehaven: Damien Cahalane 1-0 (pen), B Hurley 0-3 (2f), T O’Mahony, J O’Neill, A Whelton, C Maguire, C Cahalane 0-1 each

DR. CROKES: S Murphy; E Looney, F Fitzgerald, J Payne, M Lynch, G White, B Looney; M O’Shea, C Keating; M Burns, G O’Shea, T Doyle; T Brosnan, D Shaw, C McMahon.

Subs: Kieran O’Leary for C Keating (44), John Payne for T Doyle (50), Daithi Casey for C McMahon (50), David Naughton for M Potts (56)

CASTLEHAVEN: Darragh Cahalane, J O’Driscoll, T O’Mahony, J O’Regan, J Walsh, R Minihane, J O’Neill, M Collins, A Whelton, B Hurley, C Maguire, J Cahalane, S Browne, M Hurley, C Cahalane.

Subs: Damien Cahalane for J Walsh (41), Conor O’Driscoll for S Browne (47), Michael Maguire for R Minihane (52), Ronan Walsh for J O’Driscoll (52), Ciaran O’Sullivan for A Whelton (56)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)