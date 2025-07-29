Dr Crokes cancel All-Ireland homecoming as 'mark of respect' following death of Jamie Doolan

THE ALL-IRELAND homecoming event at the club of Kerry captain Gavin White has been cancelled following the death of former Dr Crokes player, Jamie Doolan.

White lifted the Sam Maguire for the Kingdom on Sunday after a man-of-the-match display against Donegal in Croke Park.

Advertisement

The Dr Crokes club has cancelled the traditional captain’s homecoming for White “as a mark of respect” following the death of Jamie Doolan. The Killarney-based side has paid tribute to his memory, describing him as a “brilliant underage player” while also honouring his contribution to management teams throughout his career.

“All in Dr. Crokes are shocked to hear of the untimely passing of our former player, minor selector and club member Jamie Doolan,” a statement on their Facebook page reads.

“Jamie was a brilliant underage player representing Dr. Crokes at all levels before turning his hand to management and he was involved in senior and minor management teams over the last number of years.

“A very knowledgeable selector who was very popular with all club members, Jamie will be sorely missed by his many friends in the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Doolan family in this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect tomorrow night’s captain’s homecoming to the Dr Crokes clubhouse will not be going ahead. May Jamie rest in peace.”