Dr Mick Loftus was a 'man ahead of his time' - GAA president

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy has paid tribute to Dr Mick Loftus as “a man ahead of time” and someone who made “a profound impact on the Association”.

Loftus, a former president of the GAA, has passed away, aged 93. The Crossmolina native, who served as president between 1985 and 1988, and was highly active in the GAA circles before and after his presidential tenure in various guises, including in playing, officiating and administrative capacities.

Loftus was on the Mayo panel between 1949-53 and won an All-Ireland medal in 1951 as a non-playing substitute. He refereed the All-Ireland finals in 1965 and 1968.

A medical doctor in north Mayo, he spoke consistently about the dangers of alcohol abuse and questioned drinks industry sponsorship of sporting events.

McCarthy, the current GAA president, said: “It was with great sadness that we learnt of Dr Loftus’ passing.

“He gave a lifetime to the GAA in a variety of different ways excelling both as a player and referee before embarking on an administrative career that led him to lead the Association as President.

“His views on physical activity and fitness and healthy living generally, were well known and it could be said he was a man ahead of time. He made a profound impact on the Association.

“On behalf of the wider GAA family I would like to offer his family and wide circles of friends our sympathies on his passing.”



