18 penalties and three yellow cards but Leinster secure winning bonus-point at the death

Dragons 10

Leinster 24

LEO CULLEN PROBABLY didn’t know whether to laugh or cry as he saw his side concede 18 penalties and pick up three yellow cards, yet snaffle a bonus-point win courtesy of a 25-metre gallop in the 78th minute by the giant South African lock RG Snyman.

That try rounded off a magnificent cameo performance from the Springbok, who came on to steady the ship in the 46th minute. Some of his offloads were outrageously good and his extra grunt made a telling difference up front against a pumped-up Dragons side who led 7-5 at the break.

But as dress rehearsals for Europe go, this was not what Cullen would have been hoping for – although it at least ended a run of three away defeats in the URC.

With Harlequins and Leicester Tigers on the horizon in the next two weeks in the Champions Cup he will be hoping his frontline team is well rested after the Autumn Nations Series.

The first half started brightly for Leinster and they grabbed the lead in the fourth minute through a blockbusting run by Alex Soraka. The big man took three or four over with him to make an opening statement.

In fact, in those opening five minutes Cullen’s boys were almost perfect as they caused havoc with the home scrum, burgled a line-pout and made ground with ease. Then the penalties started to creep in.

Dragons outside half Tinus de Beer hit the post from 35 metres and then back-to-back penalties midway through the half gave the Dragons a foothold in the Leinster 22 for the first time. They stayed there for most of the rest of the half.

All Cullen could do was watch in disbelief as his players went on to conceded 12 penalties in the opening 40 minutes, pick up two yellow cards and, through their indiscipline, allow the home side to drive over at the posts for a try in the 32nd minute.

It went to lock Matthew Screech and De Beer added the extras to make it 7-5 to the Dragons, without a league win since September last year, at half time.

Leinster’s Jordan Larmour and Rhodri Williams of Dragons compete for a high ball. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

Lock Diarmuid Mangan picked up the first yellow on the half-hour mark, and South Africa referee Morne Ferreira issued a second to flanker Scott Penny seven minutes later. It left Leinster down to 13 men for three minutes and kept them under the cosh.

The first five minutes of the second half were nearly as good as the opening five for Leinster. They saw the Dragons lose two forwards, Ryan Woodman and Oli Burrows, picked up a try in the right corner from Josh Kenny which Harry Byrne converted superbly off the touchline to regain the lead and then got back up to a full compliment with the return of Penny.

Angus O’Brian cut the gap to two points with a penalty in the 47th minute and then after two tries had been ruled out by the TMO, Kenny got his second of the night in the same corner. Snyman followed suit in the 78th minute and then Luke McGrath picked up a third yellow.

Dragons scorers:

Try: M Screech (32)

Con: T de Beer

Pen: A O’Brien.

Leinster scorers:

Tries: A Soroka (4), J Kenny (44, 59), RG Snyman (78)

Con: H Byrne 2.

DRAGONS: A O’Brien (captain); C Evans, D Richards (J Westwood 75), A Owen, H Anderson; T de Beer (E Rosser 64), R Williams (N Armstrong 75); D Kelleher-Griffiths (W Jones 40), O Burrows (W Austin 42), R Hunt (O James 71), S Davies (S Lewis-Hughes 30), M Screech, R Woodman (L Douglas 41), T Young, M Martin

LEINSTER: J O’Brien;, J Kenny, H Cooney (C Tector 64), C Frawley, J Larmour; H Byrne, F Gunne (L McGrath 51); J Boyle (J Cahir 56), G McCarthy (J McKee 56), T Clarkson (R Slimani 56), B Deeny (RG Snyman 46), D Mangan, A Soroka, S Penny, M Deegan (captain, B Deeny 51)

Yellow cards: D Mangan 29; S Penny 36

Unused replacements: J Ericson, R Moloney

Referee: Morne Fereira (South Africa).