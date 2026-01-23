Barcelona teen sensation Dro Fernandez opts to join PSG

BARCELONA TEEN SENSATION Pedro “Dro” Fernandez has opted to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The 42 understands that the Spaniard informed a number of suitors that the French club is his preferred destination.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder caught the eye of Barca boss Hansi Flick over the last 12 months and this season emerged as the latest La Masia academy graduate in the first team.

Fernandez made five senior appearances – in La Liga and the Champions League – and quickly came on the radar of numerous rivals around Europe.

The 42 understands that the youngster made his decision on his future in the last 24 hours having been courted by a host of Europe’s top clubs over the last year.

He had already informed Flick and Barcelona of his wish to leave earlier this month after travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Supercopa de Espana.

“I don’t want to say a lot,” Flick said recently.

“It’s not confirmed yet, but I put a lot of effort into players to get better, give them the confidence to improve… but the player is 18 already, old enough to make decisions, and there are people around him as well.”

While there is uncertainty regarding Luis Enrique’s future at PSG beyond the head coach’s current contract, which runs until 2027, Dro and Enrique also share an agent in Ivan de la Pena.