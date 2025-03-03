Advertisement
Drogheda's Thomas Oluwa celebrates. Andrew Conan/INPHO
Drogheda overcome Bohemians to continue excellent start

Thomas Oluwa got the game’s only goal after 17 minutes.
11.18pm, 3 Mar 2025

DROGHEDA EARNED a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.

Thomas Oluwa scored the game’s only goal after 17 minutes.

The 24-year-old forward, whose previous clubs include Shamrock Rovers and Bohs, reacted sharply to finish after a hopeful long ball was deflected into his path.

The win leaves the 2024 FAI Cup winners second in the table, with two wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Bohs are seventh — with the positivity emanating from their historic opening Aviva Stadium win over Shamrock Rovers fading after three consecutive losses.

More to follow

