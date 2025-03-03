The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Drogheda overcome Bohemians to continue excellent start
DROGHEDA EARNED a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.
Thomas Oluwa scored the game’s only goal after 17 minutes.
The 24-year-old forward, whose previous clubs include Shamrock Rovers and Bohs, reacted sharply to finish after a hopeful long ball was deflected into his path.
The win leaves the 2024 FAI Cup winners second in the table, with two wins and two draws.
Meanwhile, Bohs are seventh — with the positivity emanating from their historic opening Aviva Stadium win over Shamrock Rovers fading after three consecutive losses.
More to follow
