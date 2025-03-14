Ed McGinity's last-gasp penalty save secures points for Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

SHAMROCK ROVERS CONDEMNED Drogheda United to defeat for the first time this term and ignited their own season by securing a big win in ever so dramatic fashion.

Ed McGinty’s 96th minute penalty save from Shane Farrell’s spot kick broke Drogheda hearts. Their chance to rescue a point and preserve their unbeaten start was wasted.

It had looked so promising for the division’s in-form side when Conor Keeley struck shortly after the half hour mark.

But goals from Aaron Greene and Graham Burke – one in each half – arrived to put Stephen Bradley’s team in control.

Following on from their victory over St Patrick’s Athletic a week earlier, Rovers look to be up-and-running in a very real sense now.

Rovers fans celebrate Graham Burke scoring their side's second goal. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

In light of their blistering start to the campaign, Drogheda knew that a point would guarantee them top spot over the international break. That meant United fans would be able to revel in their place at the summit for two whole weeks before the league resumes. Results elsewhere means that, despite a loss, the Drogs still lead the way.

That is ever so sweet for a side who few, if any, envisaged starting the season as well as they have.

Both managers named unchanged teams following their 1-0 victories over Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic seven days earlier.

As has been the pattern in every Drogheda match this season, they spent huge swathes of the match without the ball. As results have suggested though, that particular statistic only tells part of the story.

Keeley became the seventh different scorer of United’s seven league goals this season when he produced a controlled sidefoot finish to beat Ed McGinty low to his right.

Darragh Markey stole the ball from Dylan Watts on the goal line and picked out the centre back on the edge of the area. His shot matched in accuracy what Markey’s contribution offered in both the industry to win and vision to find his man.

Keeley had scored in Drogheda colours before, but never on home turf. He savoured his moment before retreating to concentrate on preserving his team’s lead.

Rovers were level soon after when Conor Kane failed to deal with a dropping ball and Greene capitalised. He ran at Keeley before rifling a shot beyond Drogheda goalkeeper Luke Dennison. It was the striker’s first league goal since last May.

Burke’s goal came in the 70th minute. Grant posed more problems for Kane and slipped the striker in. His shot was well-struck and on target – that was enough for a lead.

The hosts to their credit came back into it and looked dangerous themselves as the match neared its end. After the goalkeeper fouled Luke Heeney, McGinty was then equal to his shot, diving to his right to turn the ball away. He had redeemed himself and the match was won.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, George Cooper; Owen Lambe (Dare Kareem, 82), Ryan Brennan (Luke Heeney 77), Shane Farrell, Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 76; Darragh Markey; Warren Davis, Thomas Oluwa.

Shamrock Rovers: Edward McGinty; Daniel Cleary (Sean Robertson, 83), Roberto Lopes, Joshua Honohan; Danny Grant (Viktor Ozhianvuna, 72), Aaron McEneff (Michael Noonan, 72), Matt Healy, Dylan Watts, Cory O’Sullivan; Aaron Greene (Jack Byrne, 72), Graham Burke (Rory Gaffney, 76).

Ref: David Dunne