Drogheda re-sign former captain ahead of 2020 season

Derek Prendergast in action for Drogs in 2013.

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE signed their former captain Derek Prendergast ahead of the 2020 season.

Prendergast returns to United Park having previously played for the club in the 2012 and 2013 seasons under Mick Cooke.

The 35-year-old centre-half played 28 league games in 2012 as Drogheda finished second in the Premier Division and also won the League Cup during the same season.

Prendergast captained Drogheda to the Setanta, EA and FAI Cup finals in 2013, as well as in their Europa League tie with Malmo.

Prendergast joined Cooke at Athlone Town in 2014 but spent the next five years in Dublin, two of them at Bohemians and three of them at Shelbourne.

The former Drogs skipper now makes his return to United Park as the 10th member of Tim Clancy’s 2020 squad.