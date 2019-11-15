This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drogheda re-sign former captain ahead of 2020 season

Derek Prendergast represented Drogs during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Nov 2019, 9:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,513 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4893892
Derek Prendergast in action for Drogs in 2013.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Derek Prendergast in action for Drogs in 2013.
Derek Prendergast in action for Drogs in 2013.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE signed their former captain Derek Prendergast ahead of the 2020 season.

Prendergast returns to United Park having previously played for the club in the 2012 and 2013 seasons under Mick Cooke.

The 35-year-old centre-half played 28 league games in 2012 as Drogheda finished second in the Premier Division and also won the League Cup during the same season.

Prendergast captained Drogheda to the Setanta, EA and FAI Cup finals in 2013, as well as in their Europa League tie with Malmo.

Prendergast joined Cooke at Athlone Town in 2014 but spent the next five years in Dublin, two of them at Bohemians and three of them at Shelbourne.

The former Drogs skipper now makes his return to United Park as the 10th member of Tim Clancy’s 2020 squad.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie