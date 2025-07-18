Five-star Drogheda dismiss non-league Crumlin United to begin title defence

Drogheda United 5

Crumlin United 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

DROGHEDA UNITED BEGAN their defence of the FAI Cup in style by hitting non-league Crumlin United for five at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Whilst it was not the nine-goal hammering they dished out to Munster Senior League side Wilton United in last year’s competition, it was no less comprehensive as Drogheda dominated from start to finish.

The home side did not score until the 45th minute – through a Conor Keeley header – but they pressed home their superiority after the break through goals from Thomas Oluwa, Josh Thomas, Darragh Markey and John O’Sullivan.

For Keeley, Thomas and O’Sullivan, theirs were first career FAI Cup goals.

It was an emotive night for Crumlin, with a minutes silence before the game dedicated in part to Nicole McNeill, the sister of player Ian, who passed away during the week. Ian took his place in the side at right back.

Kevin Doherty certainly demonstrated his intent by selecting a strong XI to take to the field against the non-league outfit. Drogheda do have a sparse looking July with no European trips in their calendar.

Thomas appeared as a substitute after almost five months out with a quad injury – scoring a penalty to put United two goals ahead – and O’Sullivan, on-loan from Shamrock Rovers ensured he had a debut to remember with a late goal of his own. It was a perfect night Keeley opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time – heading in Owen Lambe’s corner – and Oluwa added it to just two minutes after the restart.

Had the game not been over as a contest by that point, there was no way back for Crumlin. Oluwa’s strike was eye-catching – a piledriver from 20 yards, but replays suggested it look a touch on the way past overworked goalkeeper Morgan Daly. He was a standout performer for a team that were under the cosh throughout.

So too was winger Reece Kavanagh. He won a corner off James Bolger after one of his multiple darts into Drogheda territory in the first half.

He was fleet of foot throughout and while the visitors did not test the goalkeeper, it was likely anything they would muster might come from the 19-year-old.

Kavanagh had bagged two in Crumlin’s 4-2 victory over Lucan United in round one but this was a much sterner test for them.

Thomas, on loan from Swansea City, was fouled by Anthony Kay and slotted the spot kick beyond the goalkeeper himself. Markey made it four from close range soon after.

O’Sullivan’s 85th minute goal was well taken. Any one of several United men could have tested sub goalkeeper Ryan Donnelly. O’Sullivan did and beat him.

Doherty’s team are enjoying a fine season and a return to the Aviva Stadium in November will surely be in their sights, whatever obstacles the draw throws up. For now though, a trip to Salou for a training camp next week awaits in their immediate future.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley (Aaron Harper Bailey 76), James Bolger; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell, 60), Luke Heeney (John O’Sullivan, 59), Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 70); Darragh Markey; Thomas Oluwa, Dare Kareem (Josh Thomas, 60).

Crumlin United: Morgan Daly (Ryan Donnelly, 83); Ian McNeill, Josh MacGabhann, Jack Funge, Aidan Friel (Kyle Murphy, 63); Jamie Whelan, Samuel O’Donoghue; Calum Bridgeman (Kane Byrne, 83), Ben Coughlan (Brian O’Meara, 63), Reece Kavanagh; Anthony Kay (Synnott Lawlor Brennan, 75).

Referee: Oliver Moran