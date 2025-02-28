Drogheda left frustrated by Galway

Drogheda United 1

Galway United 1

Barry Landy reports from United Park

RYAN BRENNAN’S first league goal in 18 months wasn’t enough to send cup winners Drogheda United to the top of the Premier Division table in the end — but an unbeaten streak still intact will be considered a result in itself.

Drogheda have picked up this season as they finished off last and despite Killian Brouder’s equaliser are three games unbeaten at the start of this campaign.

Kevin Doherty’s side had yet to concede a goal until the centre-back’s intervention. That meant that Galway too are yet to taste defeat after three rounds. Few could argue this was a fair outcome.

For half an hour or so, it looked as if Drogheda might finish the evening on the top of the table after Ryan Brennan’s first-half header had put them in front against Galway.

This was an intriguing clash between two sides who have impressed in these nascent weeks of the campaign.

United were without Josh Thomas, who opened his account with a goal in last week’s victory over Sligo and with Douglas James-Taylor also on the sidelines, a makeshift pairing of Warren Davis and Zishim Bawa were pressed into action in attack.

Galway meanwhile were unchanged from last week’s home win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

While Kevin Doherty had a new look strike pair, it was an old reliable in captain Brennan who got the breakthrough goal.

Earlier, Bobby Burns’ volley from Jeannot Esua’s cross had Drogs’ hearts in mouths for a brief moment. Patrick Hickey forced a save from the goalkeeper with a shot from just outside the area.

Brennan’s goal came after good work from Davis and Shane Farrell. Conor Kane stood a cross up to the back post and skipper Brennan arrived on cue to head beyond Brendan Clarke.

Drogheda — through Conor Keeley — went close to doubling their lead shortly after the break but Galway’s goal escaped and that proved crucial.

Brouder slammed in Burns’ corner at the back post in the 75th minute to level the game. It was deserved. No one in the stands appeared discontented with the outcome when referee Eoghan O’Shea blew the whistle on an entertaining tussle.

Attentions turn quickly to games against Bohemians, for Drogheda, while John Caulfield must prepare his team for the visit of champions Shelbourne to Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe (George Cooper, 87), Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan (Luke Heeney, 87), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Zishim Bawa (Thomas Oluwa, 81), Warren Davis.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Greg Cunningham; Jeannot Esua, Patrick Hickey, David Hurley (Vincent Borden, 46), Jimmy Keohane (Cian Byrne, 46), Bobby Burns (Regan Donelon, 81); Stephen Walsh (Edward McCarthy, 71), Moses Dyer (Cillian Tollett, 58).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea