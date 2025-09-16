'We love him' - Goalkeeper Luke Dennison signs new Drogheda United contract

GOALKEEPER LUKE DENNISON says he wants to help make Drogheda United “a force in the League of Ireland” after agreeing a new two-year contract.

The American has been a consistent performer for the Louth club since making his breakthrough last season, culminating in their 2-0 FAI Cup final win over Derry City.

Dennison, 29, has made 52 appearances for Drogheda and is aiming to add to that tally further in Europe next season.

Kevin Doherty’s side are currently sixth in the Premier Division, level on points with St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians who are above them in the table on goal difference.

“The staff and players have worked so hard to have us in a position of challenging for European places with seven games to go. That’s where I think this club deserves to be, and will be giving my all to help achieve the club’s goals,” Dennison said.

“I’ve spoken with Kevin about the goal and aspirations of this club going forward. Kevin has also been a great man and manager since I walked into this club, and I really enjoy working with him. I want to be the best goalkeeper in the country, challenging for cups, leagues and European places.”

“After speaking with Kevin, and understanding the aspirations of the club over the next couple of years, I hope to play a part in helping Drogheda take the next step in becoming a force in the League of Ireland Premier Division.”

Doherty, the Drogheda boss, hailed Dennison’s impact on and off the pitch since establishing himself as the No.1 “He has such a positive influence in the club and in the dressing room. For me, he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the country over the last year, and I’m delighted he’s extended with us.

“We love him, and he has been massive to our success so far on the pitch.”