Drogheda boost European hopes with victory against Shelbourne

Drogheda United 2

Shelbourne 1

DROGHEDA UNITED EARNED a first league win in five attempts against the reigning champions Shelbourne at Sullivan & Lambe Park to inject new life into their pursuit of European football in 2026 – and an emerging hero in Dare Kareem is proving pivotal to their chances.

The 19-year-old scored his second league goal in just his third start in the competition to put United in control against the Tolka Park side. Evan Caffrey’s own goal looked to have sealed victory before Harry Wood’s 89th minute goal made for a nervous finish for the home team.

Drogheda held out during seven minutes of added on time though and their win was deserved, all things considered. They remain neck and neck with St Patrick’s Athletic on 46 points, just four behind Derry City in third.

Against all odds, Drogheda remain in the hunt for European qualification with five games remaining.

This was Joey O’Brien’s first league defeat as Shelbourne boss – their first Premier Division loss in over three months, remarkable given they are sixth in the table – and could prove fatal to the clubs hopes of more European football in 2026.

The Reds took just one point from six over this double-header weekend, at a crucial juncture of the domestic campaign. They will have to navigate two UEFA Conference league matches before their domestic season ends and how they multi-task between matters domestic and continental is also likely to have a bearing on their chances.

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty celebrates winning the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Kevin Doherty made four changes to the team that had drawn away at the Showgrounds, with Kareem, Ryan Brennan, Kieran Cruise and Shane Farrell all introduced.

Kareem’s goal, the opener, is one he will remember for a long time to come. The giant striker outmuscled Sean Gannon in midfield and then pressured JJ Lunney into making a hurried clearance back towards goal.

Neither Paddy Barrett or goalkeeper Wessel Speel dealt with the loose ball – leaving it to each other and no one. Kareem took full advantage, running onto it and unleashing a brilliant curling effort that found the inside of the far post.

Shels began the second half displaying a purpose and intent missing in the first 45 minutes. They created very little though. Luke Dennison had made fine saves from Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd in the first half and that was most of his nights work.

Drogheda extended their lead when they made the most of a free kick inside their own half. Forward went their big men and Conor Keeley knocked down Dennison’s delivery. They found the net via Caffrey, the ball cannoning off the midfielder after Andy Quinn touched it beyond Speel.

Drogheda's Conor Kane and Shelbourne's Harry Wood. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

There were seven minutes added on by referee Kevin O’Sullivan and after Harry Wood (who was a standout Reds performer) had halved the deficit – it looked like Shels would find an unlikely way back into it.

United had other ideas, they defended stoutly in the last minutes and were a threat themselves on the break.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; James Bolger, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Luke Heeney (Darragh Markey, 62), Ryan Brennan (John O’Sullivan, 76), Kieran Cruise (Conor Kane, 75); Shane Farrell; Warren Davis (Josh Thomas, 62), Dare Kareem (Paul Doyle, 70).

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Sean Gannon (Daniel Kelly 64), Patrick Barrett, Sam Bone (Kameron Ledwidge, 46); Milan Mbeng, JJ Lunney, Jack Henry-Francis (Kerr McInroy, 77), Evan Caffrey; Harry Wood; Sean Boyd (Ali Coote, 64), Mipo Odubeko (John Martin, 64).

*****

