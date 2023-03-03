Drogheda continue unbeaten start to the season as Foley downs Sligo

Drogheda United 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

YET ANOTHER DRONE flying overheard briefly interrupted proceedings at Weavers Park, but upset Drogheda United’s momentum it didn’t. Adam Foley’s second-half goal proved the difference between the Drogs and Sligo Rovers, who like the home side, began Friday evening unbeaten.

Kevin Doherty’s side are making a mockery of pre-season predictions of struggle as they continue to perform strongly against sides whose professional status and larger pool of resources dwarf what Drogheda offer, on paper at least.

Foley’s goal arrived in the 59th minute, at the end of a spell when the Drogs pummelled the Bit O’Red goal. Luke McNicholas produced a stunning save to deny Emmanuel Adegboyega. Then Freddie Draper twice went close to opening his Drogheda account.

Dayle Rooney delivered the cross and Foley hooked a finish across the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

United had found Sligo as tricky a proposition as anyone in their two seasons back in the Premier Division. The Bit O’Red have won four of their eight meetings in that time, with Drogheda winning only one.

A signature performance like this will go a long way to instil belief in the dressing room and the stands that Drogheda can beat the odds yet again and prolong their stay in the top-flight.

After Foley’s goal, substitute Fabrice Hartmann thought he earned a penalty for the Bit O’Red. He was hauled down by Elicha Ahui on the edge of the area.

Adriano Reale pointed to the spot but, after consulting with his other assistant Wayne McDonnell, decided the foul occurred just outside the area.

The on-loan RB Leipzig forward struck a brilliant free-kick which beat Colin McCabe but crashed off the bar and onto the line before it was cleared.

That was as close as John Russell’s team came and he will be disappointed his team didn’t force the issue more late on.

Earlier in the game, the league’s new Drone Interference Protocol was enacted by the referee as once again, play was halted on Boyneside. It’s becoming a regular occurrence.

The free-kick aside, Kailin Barlow had Sligo’s best chance. Drogheda new boys Freddie Draper and Emmanuel Adegboyega will be disappointed not to have opened their respective Drogs accounts but McNicholas was in fine form.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 76), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, (Bogdan Vastsuk, 75) Eanna Clancy (John Mahon, 84), Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (Stefan Radosavljevic 57), Lukas Browning-Lagerfeldt; Frank Liivak, Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan, 75), Will Fitzgerald (Fabrice Hartmann, 57); Max Mata.

Referee: Adriano Reale.