Stalemate again as Drogheda and St Pat's meet in top two battle

Drogheda United 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

FOR THE THIRD game running between these two sides at this venue, there were no goals.

Only Sligo Rovers could match either of these teams for goalscoring coming into these Easter Monday fixtures.

For Drogheda United, another stalemate suits them. They remain top of the table courtesy of this point and results elsewhere. Two points from six available means the long weekend has yielded an underwhelming return.

While most of the attention on Bank Holiday Monday was focused on Tallaght Stadium’s Dublin derby – and it proved a League of Ireland game for the ages – the meeting of Drogheda and Pat’s at Sullivan & Lambe Park could be considered unfortunate to only make

second billing.

Advertisement

This was after all first vs second, Kevin Doherty’s surprise early campaign pacesetters against Stephen Kenny’s pre-season favourites.

On their last two visits to Drogheda, all the Saints could muster was a pair of stalemates. Two scoreless draws last season came before their late year transformation under Kenny.

His Republic of Ireland successor Heimir Hallgrimsson was in the stands watching on. A delayed flight meant his attempt to take in Bohemians’ big win was scotched. So a Drogheda debut it was.

He saw Drogheda take the game to the Saints in the opening 30 minutes. Having spent almost the entirety of Friday’s draw with Shelbourne chasing Damien Duff’s side, they looked sprightly and fresh less than 72 hours later.

Perhaps knowing they would eventually tire, Doherty might have sent his side out to get an early goal. It didn’t arrive but their threat was constant.

Thomas Oluwa’s pace and direct running in behind asked questions of the Pat’s defence, especially Ryan McLaughlin who came into the team. He was one of three defensive changes for the visitors.

Drogheda, meanwhile, were unchanged for the fourth game running.

Owen Lambe fired over when well placed in the early stages while Shane Farrell tested Joseph Anang with an attempt that was dropping underneath the crossbar. The goalkeeper touched it around the post.

Joe Redmond had the visitors only clear-cut chance of a half Drogheda dominated. He headed over from Brandon Kavanagh’s corner.

Genuine opportunities were rare for the Saints all game. Only Barry Baggley’s late shot tested Luke Dennison. He got down well low to his right to save.

United had legitimate claims of a penalty late in the game. Warren Davis – in such good form of late – appeared to be barged over by Tom Grivosti in the area but referee Kevin O’Sullivan was uninterested.

Among Kenny’s substitutes were Kian Leavy and Jake Mulraney as he looked to find a winner for his team, but they were unable to break the table-topping Drogs down.

Related Reads Two late goals hand Cork City vital win in Munster derby against Waterford Dyer brace helps Galway claim draw away to Shelbourne

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe (Elicha Ahui, 87), Ryan Brennan (Luke Heeney, 64), Shane Farrell, Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Warren Davis, Thomas Oluwa.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Al-Amin Kazeem (Jake Mulraney, 70); Chris Forrester (Barry Baggley, 70), Jamie Lennon, Brandon Kavanagh (Kian Leavy, 63); Zack Elbouzedi (Conor Carty, 80), Mason Melia, Jason McClelland.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan