Galway United pull off last-gasp comeback to break Drogheda hearts

Drogheda United 2

Galway United 3

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

STEPHEN WALSH WAS the Galway United matchwinner on an evening where the goals flowed for the Tribesman, even if they had to wait until very late in the day to seal the points in dramatic fashion.

Walsh struck in the 94th minute after Maurice Nugent’s header had levelled the game for Galway 30 seconds into injury time.

Only once this season had Galway scored two goals in a game. Here were three – it was heady stuff for the 60-odd supporters who made the journey to the east coast. They had only conceded two goals on one prior occasion too.

But John Caulfield’s team again showed they are capable of finding a goal when the pressure is on, despite having managed just eight in 15 games.

No one, of home or away affiliation, expected this to be a thriller.

Whatever the outcome, Drogheda’s night would be marred by Warren Davis having to be stretchered off as the first half came to a close. He required 10 minutes of assessment before being brought to the adjacent Our Lady of Loudes Hospital.

His teammates and the 1,697 crowd – which included the teenagers’ parents – watched on fearful. Late reports indicate the Republic of Ireland U19 international was sitting up watching the game and is in good health.

Rob Slevin’s early header – although replays suggested the ball hit his shoulder – gave Galway the lead but they invited Drogheda onto them from that point onwards.

Darragh Markey should have equalised but pulled a shot wide, although the midfielder redeemed himself with a box-to-box run which led to the free kick from which Evan Weir struck.

The left-back is bound for Walsall next month but Drogheda will miss his dead-ball prowess. He beat Brendan Clarke low to the goalkeeper’s right with the set-piece.

The veteran Clarke was the busier of the two goalkeepers as the game wore on, saving twice from Weir in quick succession.

Zishim Bawa, the substitute, found the top corner with a first-time strike to put the hosts in control once again.

They relinquished it, however: Drogheda failed twice to deal with a deep cross lofted into the area as the clocked ticked into overtime. Walsh kept the ball alive and Nugent headed beyond Andrew Wogan.

Things were getting nervy at the back and despite the introduction of Jack Keaney to shore things up, Galway pressed.

After Nugent let fly from distance, Walsh followed it in and his side-foot directed the ball past the goalkeeper and in. Cue delirium among the away contingent. Their long journey home will be a sweet one.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Andrew Quinn, Hayden Cann, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley (Jack Keaney, 81), Darragh Markey (Oisin Gallagher, 87), Warren Davis (Zishim Bawa, 45+6); Frantz Pierrot.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua; Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Al-Amin Kazeem (Leonardo Gaxha, 89), Patrick Hickey (Maurice Nugent, 46), Conor McCormack (Garry Buckley, 46), Karl O’Sullivan (Aodh Dervin, 63), David Hurley (Francely Lombato, 78), Edward McCarthy (Wassim Aouachria, 78); Stephen Walsh.

Referee: Declan Toland