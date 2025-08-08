Drogheda miss chance to go second in the table after Waterford stalemate

Drogheda 0

Waterford 0

Barry Landy reports from United Park

THERE MAY have only been two Premier Division matches on Friday, but any matchday that goes by without a goal — it is fair to say — will not live long in the memory.

On a barren evening in Ireland’s top-flight, Drogheda United and Waterford served up a match that was low on not just goals but quality too.

Thomas Oluwa had the game’s two outstanding chances. He had a third too, but a first-half header was not clear-cut. From Darragh Markey’s delivery, his attempt was well off target.

The former Waterford winger — he played 16 times for them in 2023 — was the thorn in their side throughout, but ultimately without a goal to show for it.

In the first half, he left former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter behind him in midfield and raced towards goal. By the time he was shooting for goal, Waterford defender Kyle White had gotten back well to deflect his effort over the bar.

Oluwa’s real sighter came on 60 minutes, but he was not Drogheda’s man of the hour. Conor Keeley flicked on a delivery into the area, and Oluwa read it well, but his attempt to beat Stephen McMullan at his near post failed. The side netting rippled instead.

Waterford had spells but were second best throughout. It won’t matter much to them as this game will soon be forgotten by all.

The Blues are stuck. They are eight points clear of Sligo Rovers in ninth, albeit having played a game more, and eight off Drogheda, who are fourth but tied for points with second-place Derry City.

The visitors’ best opportunities could best be described as half chances. Conan Noonan and Rossiter both tested Luke Dennison from range, on either side of half-time. Neither strike caused the goalkeeper much issue, but the former did at least warrant a diving save to the stopper’s right.

12-goal leader of the race for the Golden Boot, Padraig Amond, had barely a sniff, marshalled so superbly as he was by a United defence for whom Keeley and Andrew Quinn excelled once more.

At the other end of the pitch, Drogheda’s on-loan Swansea City striker Josh Thomas made his first start since February after a quad injury. After two goals off the bench in recent weeks, he couldn’t repeat the trick and score again. No one could.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; James Bolger, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell (John O’Sullivan, 77), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Thomas Oluwa (Dare Kareem, 85), Josh Thomas (Warren Davis, 62).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Rowan McDonald, Andy Boyle, Ryan Burke; Grant Horton, Jordan Rossiter, James Olayinka, Kyle White; Conan Noonan, Padraig Amond, Tommy Lonergan (Trae Bailey Cole, 86).

Referee: Marc Lynch