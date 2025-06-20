Drogheda finish difficult week on a high as they beat Sligo and leapfrog Bohs

Drogheda United 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

DOUGLAS JAMES-TAYLOR’S first league goal from open play in 301 days ensured Kevin Doherty’s team ended a chastening week on a high note in front of their home supporters.

Drogheda will have been cheered even more so by the fact that Bohemians defeat has seen them leapfrog the Gypsies into second position in the Premier Division.

Drogheda’s European expulsion means that their quest to finish in the top three or four places in the League of Ireland takes on a much greater significance now. Their players will be keen to qualify once again and get an opportunity lost by no fault of their own.

James-Taylor hadn’t hit an open play goal since his header in the FAI Cup semi-final last October. He has battled with a thigh injury this term though and his early strike against Sligo Rovers as just his second of the season.

Darragh Markey and Cian Kavanagh compete. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

His loan spell ends in just 10 days time. The striker belongs to United’s sister club Walsall – he has certainly been one of the positives of their multi-club model involvement.

If this was to his final home outing for the club, he provided a memorable send-off. There were just three minutes on the clock when Warren Davis harried Jad Hakiki off the ball and midfield and scurried forward.

He fed James-Taylor on the edge of the area and his right foot strike left goalkeeper Sam Sargeant with no chance.

John Russell will likely spend most of his long journey home wondering how Sligo failed to register at Sullivan & Lambe Park. His side created a host of guilt-edged chances. Misfortune and misfire contributed to a somehow scoreless performance.

Luke Dennison saved smartly from Wilson Waweru’s flick and then the goalkeeper held Owen Elding’s shot from a Will Fitzgerald pull-back. Sligo were lively, incisive and constantly on the front-foot.

But the hosts retained an attacking threat at all times. Davis managed to sky an effort from eight yards. It looked harder to miss than score. Andrew Quinn and James-Taylor both went close to doubling the Drogs lead too and Conor Kane’s rasping drive came off the bar.

After half-time, Sligo assumed control and the most clear-cut chances were theirs. Fitzgerald and Elding tested the goalkeeper while Hakiki and substitute Cian Kavanagh missed glorious openings.

When Elding missed a chance to touch an inviting cross into the net in injury time, Sligo’s time was up.

As Drogheda owner and co-chairman Ben Boycott watched on from the sidelines, his team at least demonstrated that for failings off the pitch, they are still motoring along nicely on it.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; George Cooper, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Kieran Cruise (Darragh Markey, 46), Luke Heeney, Shane Farrell, Conor Kane; Ryan Brennan; Douglas James-Taylor, Warren Davis (Thomas Oluwa, 79).

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Conor Reynolds, Gareth McElroy (Kyle McDonagh, 35), John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; Jake Doyle-Hayes, Stephen Mallon (Oskar Van Hattum, 69); Owen Elding, Jad Hakiki (Francely Lomboto, 83), Will Fitzgerald; Wilson Waweru (Cian Kavanagh, 69).

Ref: Paul Norton