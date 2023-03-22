Springbok Du Toit to join Van Graan's Bath after World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA TIGHTHEAD prop Thomas du Toit will join Bath after this year’s Rugby World Cup, the English club announced on Wednesday.

Du Toit was a member of the Springboks squad that won the World Cup in Japan four years ago and has been capped 15 times since his Test debut in 2018.

The 27-year-old has played for South African side the Sharks since 2014 and has also captained the Durban-based team.

“He is a world-class operator at scrum time,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said of compatriot Du Toit.

“There are not many players in the world who can play on both sides of the scrum to an international standard, maintain control and have destructive power.

“He is another player we have added to our squad who also possesses fantastic carrying ability to get his side over the gainline.”

Du Toit added: “When I spoke to Johann and heard his vision for Bath, I was excited and knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Bath have already signed Scotland out-half Finn Russell for next season, with the 30-year-old also arriving after the World Cup.

They are currently bottom of the Premiership table but are set to remain among English club’s elite, with relegation suspended.

