Former Springbok captain says 'demanding' Vermeulen will make big impression at Ulster

Bobby Skinstad spoke to the World Cup winner before his move to Belfast was confirmed last week.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 7:15 AM
FORMER SOUTH AFRICA captain Bobby Skinstad believes new Ulster signing Duane Vermeulen can be an inspirational figure at the province, following his surprise transfer from the Bulls.

Ulster announced the signing of the World Cup winning Springbok last week, with Vermeulen set to make the move to the Kingspan Stadium following the November internationals.

The 35-year-old has penned a deal with Ulster until 2023, and Skinstad, who won 42 caps for the Springboks, says the powerful backrower will quickly make his presence felt in Belfast.

“He has got a lot to give. I chatted to Duane last week. I think he gives a huge amount to the game of rugby,” Skinstad said.

“We have seen him perform in leagues all around the world. Physically, he is demanding of the players around him. Physically, he is imposing on the players who are against him.

“But more than his presence on the field, it’s the off the field calmness that he brings. It’s not his first rodeo, nor will it be his last.

He is excited to come over here and be able to play the kind of rugby he has become known for – abrasive, in-your-face, ball-carrying, ball-stealing and leading from the front. I think you will see a lot from Duane Vermeulen.”

Skinstad added that Vermeulen’s arrival will not only help Ulster on the pitch, with his  knowledge and experience also likely to help the development of other players at the province.

“Ulster have done that very well over the years, going back to the days of Stefan Terblanche and those kind of players who were there and more than happy to spend time with the younger players. 

“Duane has a reputation of being very magnanimous and giving (with his time).

“I have no doubt he will move into some form of coaching role in the future. A bit like Rassie Erasmus, he’s already a student of the game. He’s the kind of guy who is keen on rugby growing around the world.

“I know for a fact he will be a huge inspiration and also a good teammate for the players in that environment already.”  

Bob Skinstad is a pundit for Premier Sports, who will be broadcasting every game of the United Rugby Championship live, beginning this weekend. Their coverage includes a URC double header this Saturday as the Irish provinces meet South African teams first up with Leinster v Bulls before Munster host Sharks. 

