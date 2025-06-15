Dublin strike eight goals to book quarter-final place, Kerry and Galway also progress

HANNAH TYRRELL AND Kate Sullivan both grabbed three goals apiece at Clann Mhuire GFC on Sunday as Dublin booked their spot in the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals with an emphatic Group 4 victory over Leitrim.
On a day when her Na Fianna club-mate Eilish O’Dowd was coming face-to-face with her sister Laura – as well as their cousin Dearbhaile Beirne, a star of domestic women’s soccer with Peamount United – Tyrrell helped herself to an outstanding tally of 3-7 for the Jackies.
The game was due to take place on Saturday before the original venue of Parnell Park was deemed unplayable.
After Sullivan completed an opening period hat-trick with goals in the 27th and 29th minutes, Niamh Hetherton also rattled the net to guide Dublin towards an unassailable 4-12 to 0-4 interval cushion.
Although Leitrim were playing with the aid of a breeze on the resumption, their Leinster rivals maintained a ruthless streak in front of the posts in the second half.
Holders Kerry are safely through to the quarter-finals. the Kingdom got the better of Cork at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday to book their place in the last eight.
2024 runners-up Galway are safely through, and also as table-toppers, following their victory over Donegal in Lifford. In Group 3, Meath got the better of Kildare to also make it through.
Kerry, despite a second minute goal from Niamh Ní Chonchúir, had to come from behind to achieve victory, with goals from Aine O’Sullivan and Katie Quirke helping Cork lead by 2-6 to 1-1 having played with the wind.
Kerry, though, took over after the restart and outscored their neighbours by 4-4 to 0-3 after the restart, with Siofra O’Shea (two), Danielle O’Leary and Rachel Dwyer getting the goals as they ran out 5-7 to 2-9 winners.
Kerry are now certain of a home quarter final but Cork must travel to Mayo next weekend to keep their season alive.
Galway also booked a home quarter-final thanks to a 1-11 to 1-2 win over Donegal in Lifford. They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when a goal from Ailbhe Davoren helped them to a 1-2 to 0-0 interval lead, before pushing the advantage out to nine points after the restart.
Donegal, who travel to Tipperary next week to determine the group runners-up, finished strongly. Susanne White pointed a free before assisting in their goal which was finished to the net by Mia Bennett.
Advertisement
Meath also advanced to the last eight when they edged out Kildare by 0-7 to 0-4 at Manguard Park in another game impacted by the bad weather.
The sides were level at 0-2 apiece at the break before Meath got on top with Emma Duggan taking her haul to 0-5 to book their quarter-final spot, with Kildare heading to Armagh next weekend with a quarter-final spot on the line.
Meanwhile, the eight quarter-finalists in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship have been confirmed, with a draw to take place on Monday morning to confirm the last eight pairing.
Table-toppers Laois are joined in the knockout phase from Group 1 by Fermanagh, who defeated Roscommon by 4-10 to 3-9. Two goals from Eimear Smyth and one apiece from Molly McGloin and Bronagh Smyth paved the way for last year’s All-Ireland junior champions who led by 4-2 to 1-5 at the interval.
Tyrone defeated Westmeath by 6-11 to 0-7 to top Group 2, with Westmeath also advancing in second place. Last year’s All-Ireland IFC finalists Tyrone led by 2-4 to 0-4 at the break thanks to goals from Caitlin Campbell and Aoibhinn McHugh, while a brace of penalties from Sorcha Gormley and further goals from Niamh O’Neill and Aoife Horisk wrapped up a big win.
In Group 3, Wicklow edged out Monaghan by 1-11 to 1-10 but dropping out on score difference as three teams finished level on three points. Cavan top the group with Monaghan also going through and Cavan dropping out despite a win where Lucy Dunne’s goal was decisive after Monaghan had an early goal from Éabha Sherry.
In Group 4, Clare defeated Wexford by 1-9 to 0-10, with Clare going through in first place and Wexford as runners-up. Lauren’s Conway early goal was decisive for a Clare side who led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.
In the ll-Ireland Junior Championship at the weekend, there were victories for Limerick and Louth in Group A, while in Group B there were victories for Antrim and Longford.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin strike eight goals to book quarter-final place, Kerry and Galway also progress
HANNAH TYRRELL AND Kate Sullivan both grabbed three goals apiece at Clann Mhuire GFC on Sunday as Dublin booked their spot in the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals with an emphatic Group 4 victory over Leitrim.
On a day when her Na Fianna club-mate Eilish O’Dowd was coming face-to-face with her sister Laura – as well as their cousin Dearbhaile Beirne, a star of domestic women’s soccer with Peamount United – Tyrrell helped herself to an outstanding tally of 3-7 for the Jackies.
The game was due to take place on Saturday before the original venue of Parnell Park was deemed unplayable.
After Sullivan completed an opening period hat-trick with goals in the 27th and 29th minutes, Niamh Hetherton also rattled the net to guide Dublin towards an unassailable 4-12 to 0-4 interval cushion.
Although Leitrim were playing with the aid of a breeze on the resumption, their Leinster rivals maintained a ruthless streak in front of the posts in the second half.
Holders Kerry are safely through to the quarter-finals. the Kingdom got the better of Cork at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday to book their place in the last eight.
2024 runners-up Galway are safely through, and also as table-toppers, following their victory over Donegal in Lifford. In Group 3, Meath got the better of Kildare to also make it through.
Kerry, despite a second minute goal from Niamh Ní Chonchúir, had to come from behind to achieve victory, with goals from Aine O’Sullivan and Katie Quirke helping Cork lead by 2-6 to 1-1 having played with the wind.
Kerry, though, took over after the restart and outscored their neighbours by 4-4 to 0-3 after the restart, with Siofra O’Shea (two), Danielle O’Leary and Rachel Dwyer getting the goals as they ran out 5-7 to 2-9 winners.
Kerry are now certain of a home quarter final but Cork must travel to Mayo next weekend to keep their season alive.
Galway also booked a home quarter-final thanks to a 1-11 to 1-2 win over Donegal in Lifford. They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when a goal from Ailbhe Davoren helped them to a 1-2 to 0-0 interval lead, before pushing the advantage out to nine points after the restart.
Donegal, who travel to Tipperary next week to determine the group runners-up, finished strongly. Susanne White pointed a free before assisting in their goal which was finished to the net by Mia Bennett.
Meath also advanced to the last eight when they edged out Kildare by 0-7 to 0-4 at Manguard Park in another game impacted by the bad weather.
The sides were level at 0-2 apiece at the break before Meath got on top with Emma Duggan taking her haul to 0-5 to book their quarter-final spot, with Kildare heading to Armagh next weekend with a quarter-final spot on the line.
Meanwhile, the eight quarter-finalists in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship have been confirmed, with a draw to take place on Monday morning to confirm the last eight pairing.
Table-toppers Laois are joined in the knockout phase from Group 1 by Fermanagh, who defeated Roscommon by 4-10 to 3-9. Two goals from Eimear Smyth and one apiece from Molly McGloin and Bronagh Smyth paved the way for last year’s All-Ireland junior champions who led by 4-2 to 1-5 at the interval.
Tyrone defeated Westmeath by 6-11 to 0-7 to top Group 2, with Westmeath also advancing in second place. Last year’s All-Ireland IFC finalists Tyrone led by 2-4 to 0-4 at the break thanks to goals from Caitlin Campbell and Aoibhinn McHugh, while a brace of penalties from Sorcha Gormley and further goals from Niamh O’Neill and Aoife Horisk wrapped up a big win.
In Group 3, Wicklow edged out Monaghan by 1-11 to 1-10 but dropping out on score difference as three teams finished level on three points. Cavan top the group with Monaghan also going through and Cavan dropping out despite a win where Lucy Dunne’s goal was decisive after Monaghan had an early goal from Éabha Sherry.
In Group 4, Clare defeated Wexford by 1-9 to 0-10, with Clare going through in first place and Wexford as runners-up. Lauren’s Conway early goal was decisive for a Clare side who led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.
In the ll-Ireland Junior Championship at the weekend, there were victories for Limerick and Louth in Group A, while in Group B there were victories for Antrim and Longford.
*****
Results:
All-Ireland Senior Championship
All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
All-Ireland Junior Championship
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland Dublin Kerry Ladies Football