Dublin's senior footballers and hurlers to protest Allianz sponsorship during National Leagues

DUBLIN’S SENIOR FOOTBALLERS and hurlers have decided to protest Allianz’s continued sponsorship of the National Leagues by refusing to appear in front of the company’s branding during media duties.

Top Dublin county board officials were informed of the decision earlier this week, ahead of the start of both teams’ League campaigns this weekend.

Ger Brennan will take charge of his first League game as Dublin football manager on Saturday night when Donegal visit Croke Park, while Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s hurlers open their campaign away to Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

The protest follows the GAA’s decision to retain its long-standing partnership with Allianz, despite calls from a number of county boards for the association to cut ties with the insurance company.

The sponsorship relationship has been in place for almost 30 years, with the current deal running until 2030. Allianz is also the insurer of GAA stadiums and more than 2,000 clubs across the country.

Concerns were raised last summer after a report from UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese claimed Allianz was benefiting financially from Israeli military operations in Gaza. Offaly were the first county to formally raise the issue with the GAA, with eight others subsequently following suit.

Dublin were not among those counties, but senior county board officials were made aware of the stance adopted by both panels before the story emerged earlier today.

Close to 800 current and former players from Gaelic football, camogie and ladies’ football have signed a petition calling on the GAA to end its association with Allianz, while an open letter was also delivered to GAA Ard-Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan.

Last month, however, the GAA confirmed it would maintain the partnership after An Coiste Bainistíochta accepted the findings of a report from the Ethics and Integrity Commission.

In a statement, the association said that terminating the contract would expose the GAA to legal and financial risk.

“If the GAA was to terminate its contracts with Allianz it would be impossible to secure an alternative insurer that would not have similar links,” the statement said.

“The unilateral termination of the contract with Allianz plc by the GAA could expose the Association to legal consequences apart from loss of sponsorship.

“The GAA is ethically and legally bound to honour its contracts and a failure to do so has the potential to damage its reputation and undermine its ability to do business with commercial entities.

“Allianz plc has no involvement with the IDF or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza. Any such relationship is with a ‘sibling or cousin company’.

“The report also advised the Association to encourage Allianz plc to use its influence to encourage other companies within the group to act in accordance with Irish, European and international law.”