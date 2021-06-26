Clinical Dublin shoot 3-31 in convincing opening round Leinster SHC win over Antrim

Dublin 3-31

Antrim 0-22

COMING INTO THIS game many felt Dublin were vulnerable to an upset by Antrim, but Mattie Kenny’s side opened up their Leinster campaign with a confident display in Navan.

A win over Clare and draw with Wexford during the league gave the Saffrons confidence of their chances against Dublin and they’ll leave Navan disappointed with their under-par performance.

It was a case of Dublin playing championship hurling while Antrim were still stuck in league mode as Neil McManus (0-6 from play) and Ciaran Clarke (0-9) shouldered most of the scoring burden.

Dublin were far superior all over the field but in the attack where the Sky Blues really shone. They shot 3-31 with the starting six forwards posting 3-17 from play in a game that will give Galway boss Shane O’Neill a thing or two to think about ahead of their meeting on 3 July.

Darren Gleeson’s side will face the losers of Wexford and Laois in what is effectively a Liam MacCarthy Cup relegation play-off.

Antrim’s impressive Division 1B league campaign meant Dublin arrived into this game forearmed and forewarned. Mattie Kenny didn’t need reminding that his first campaign ended with a stunning qualifier defeat to Laois and his team were on their guard against a similar turnaround here.

Their league campaign was a mixed bag so the nature of this performance would have greatly pleased Mattie Kenny. The absence of Eamonn Dillon to injury was a blow, but the forward line looked sharp with Donal Burke highly influential at centre-forward.

He scored six frees and added five from play, Eoghan O’Donnell was as steady as ever at full-back, Liam Rushe gave a strong display at centre-back on a day where Dublin’s athleticism looked far superior to their Ulster opponents.

Dublin's Cian Boland scores a goal despite Antrim's Ryan Elliot. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Dublin made one late change before throw-in, introducing the pace James Madden in place of Sean Moran. They brought the physicality and work-rate from the start.

Antrim had their moments in the first quarter as Ryan Elliot found Neil McManus from three long puck-outs, which resulted in two scores for their star forward and one for Michael Bradley.

The sides went tit for tat in the early exchanges until Dublin’s superior physicality became apparent.

The wing-forward pair of Danny Sutcliffe and Chris Crummey were excellent targets from Alan Nolan’s puck-outs and they fired over 0-6 between them over the 70 minutes.

At 11, Donal Burke pulled the strings and once Dublin started delivering quality ball into the full-forward line, they made hay.

Cian Boland had a hint of a goal chance when he turned back and fed Sutcliffe for a score and later Ronan Hayes could have shot at goal before he was smothered by the Saffrons defence.

Leading by two at the first water break, Dublin powered 1-17 to 0-12 clear by the half. Cian O’Sullivan had been quiet up until his 32nd minute goal but the Sky Blues in control, arriving after Hayes forced a turnover on a short Antrim restart.

Antrim had a half goal chance early in the second period when Ciaran Clarke broke through but a Dublin defender managed to turn his handpass out for a 65. Dublin’s dominance in the middle section saw Burke (twice) and Rian McBride slot over efforts to extend the lead.

McManus drilled one over in response, before the floodgates opened for Dublin. Hayes raised a green flag after some good link up play between Donal Burke and Conor Burke.

A minute later Cian Boland became the final member of the full-forward line to hit the net. He pounced after a long-range Alan Nolan free dropped dangerously under the crossbar and wasn’t dealt with by Saffrons keeper Elliot.

That left Dublin 16 points clear and from there on they coasted home. A late red card for Ryan McGarry for a chop on Donal Burke was a final blot on the Antrim copybook on a forgettable day for Gleeson’s side.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-11 (0-6f), Ronan Hayes 1-3, Cian O’Sullivan 1-2, Cian Boland 1-1, Rian McBride 0-2, Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Burke, Sean Moran, Fergal Whitely, Oisin O’Rorke, Paul Crummey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: Ciaran Clarke 0-9 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Neil McManus 0-6, Keelan Molloy 0-3, Michael Bradley, Conal Cunning, Conor McCann and James McNaughton (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

18. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes),

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

Subs

20. Jake Malone (Cuala) for McBride (57)

21. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for Sutcliffe (57)

24. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes) for for O’Sullivan (57)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

7. Sean Moran (Cuala) for Burke (60)

25. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarfields) for Chris Crummey (63)

Antrim

1. Ryan Elliot (Cu Chullain)

4. Stephen Rooney (St Paul’s), 3. Gerard Walsh (O’Donovan Rossa), 2. Damon McMullan (Loughgiel Shamrocks)

5. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairi Og Cushendall), 6. Paddy Burke ((Ruairi Og Cushendall), 7. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna)

11. James McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks), 8. Keelan Molloy (Cu Chullain)

10. Niall McKenna (Patrick Sarsfields), 14. Neil McManus (Ruairi Og Cushendall), 9. Michael Bradley (Naomh Eoin)

15. Ciaran Clarke (McQuillan GAC), 12. Conal Cunning (Cu Chullain), 13. Segan Elliot (Cu Chullain)

Subs

22. Conor McCann (Kickhams Creggan) for Elliot (26)

26. Domhnall Nugent (Naomh Eoin) for McKenna (48)

25. Shea Shannon (Naomh Eoin) for Bradley (48)

21. Ciaran Johnson (Cu Chullain) for Campbell (57)

19. Ryan McGarry (Cu Chullain) for Maskey (57)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)