O'Callaghan kicks 0-8 to give Dubs a badly-needed first league win

Dublin 1-18

Monaghan 0-17

YOU MIGHTN’T HAVE realised it, but Monaghan had become quite the bogey team for Dublin in the National Football League.

Not since 2017 had Dublin managed to beat the Farney in Division 1 before this evening and, with 10 minutes to go at Croke Park, it looked like that record might extend.

Pointless after two Division 1 games and desperate not to be pulled into a relegation battle, Ger Brennan’s side had to finish very strongly to pinch the points.

They trailed by three points after Rory Beggan’s two-point score from a long-range free in the 60th minute.

But substitute Joe Quigley’s 63rd-minute goal on his League debut capped a terrific comeback from Dublin, who outscored Monaghan by 1-5 to 0-1 in the final 10 minutes or so to win with a little to spare.

It was Dublin’s first win in the league over Monaghan since 2017, having lost four times and also drawn in meetings between 2018 and 2024.

Con O’Callaghan was excellent for Dublin too, tallying 0-8 and lofting off two two-point scores in the second half that kept them in the game when Monaghan were threatening to put clear daylight between the teams.

Seán Bugler enhanced his reputation as well, scoring three important points, while there was a decent kick from the bench with subs providing 1-01 in the crucial final quarter of the game.

Ross McGarry takes a shot despite Ryan Wylie Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The win lifts Dublin off the foot of the table ahead of their Round 4 clash with Kerry, back at Croke Park under lights next Saturday. But it’s official now that Monaghan, still awaiting the return of key players from injury, are battling the drop after three defeats.

Dublin were returning to Croke Park for the first time since their Round 1 defeat to Donegal. They followed that with a loss in Mayo, after which boss Brennan made it crystal clear to his underperforming players that change was coming.

And he was as good as his word, partnering up Ciarán Kilkenny at midfield with Brian Howard. There were returns too for Ballyboden duo Ross McGarry and Alex Gavin who’d received an extended break after their county final success. In the second half, aside from Quigley’s debut, there was a seasonal return for midfielder Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne tangles with Gary Mohan. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

McGarry wore number five but played in attack and had a first-half goal chance that struck the woodwork.

Luke Breathnach might have rattled the net too when clean through but blasted just over for the Dubs.

Monaghan couldn’t crack the code at the other end either. Hugh O’Sullivan, wearing number 16 but drafted in beforehand for Evan Comerford, thwarted the speedy Stephen O’Hanlon and later Ryan McAnespie and Oisín O’Gorman with saves.

Close to half-time, Ward came sliding in at the back post at the Hill 16 end and palmed the ball onto the post and wide.

It was that sort of a half, with not a lot coming off for either side despite their efforts.

The conditions didn’t help, with rain being blown across the field on a biting cold wind.

They were deadlocked at the interval on 0-7 apiece with Ward’s two-pointer that made it 0-6 to 0-4 the standout score of the half.

Ward was brilliant in the third quarter, taking the game by the scruff of the neck for Monaghan with two more points. He also won a free that Bannigan converted and then assisted Ryan Wylie for a point.

When Beggan then converted a two-point free, Monaghan were 0-16 to 0-13 up and looking good to maintain their strong Division 1 record over Dublin.

But King Con came to Dublin’s rescue, nailing a two-pointer from play that ignited the hosts, and when Bugler played in Quigley for the goal, they took a lead that they held on to.

Dublin scorers: Con O’Callaghan 0-8 (2 tp, 0-2f, 0-1 45), Joe Quigley 1-0, Sean Bugler 0-3, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Luke Breathnach 0-1, Nathan Doran 0-1, Paddy Small 0-1, Ross McGarry 0-1, Greg McEneaney 0-1.

Monaghan scorers: Dessie Ward 0-4 (1 tp), Micheál Bannigan 0-3 (0-1f), Rory Beggan 0-3 (1 tpf, 0-1 45), Aaron Carey 0-3, Oisín McGorman 0-1, Ryan McAnespie 0-1, Andrew Woods 0-1, Ryan Wylie 0-1.

DUBLIN

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Endas)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

9. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Endas)

6. Brian Howard (Raheny)

8. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

15. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns)

Substitutes: 22. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala) for Breathnach (47); 17. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps) for McMorrow (49); 23. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps) for McGarry (51); 26. Joe Quigley (Kilmacud Crokes) for O’Dell (56); 25. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Kilkenny (62)

MONAGHAN

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Darragh McElearney (Druim Shamhain)

18. Cameron Dowd (Clones)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

24. Oisín McGorman (Latton)

8. Micheál McCarville (Scotstown)

9. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels)

10. Karl Gallagher (Scairbh na gCaorach)

11. Micheál Bannigan (Achadh na Muileann)

12. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carraig Mhachaire Rois)

13. Aaron Carey (Clontibret)

14. Andrew Woods (Iniskeen)

20. Ryan McAnespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

Substitutes: 17. Fionán Carolan (Carraig Mhachaire Rois) for McAnespie (31); 21. Liam McDonald (Donaghmoyne) for Gallagher (53); 25. Eddie Walsh (Cill Éanna) for Woods (59); 3. Darragh Treanor (Tigh Thalainn) for McGorman (67)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).