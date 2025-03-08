Dublin stop the rot in Division 1B of hurling league with Carlow win

Allianz National Hurling League, Division 1B, Round 6

Dublin 2-29

Carlow 3-17

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

PROMOTION IS PROBABLY an impossibility at this stage but Dublin at least stopped the rot in Division 1B of the National Hurling League, recording their largest tally of the campaign.

Fresh off promotion-denting defeats to Offaly and Waterford, the Dubs did the needful here, streaking past Carlow for their third win of the campaign.

Donal Burke led the scoring for Dublin, striking nine points, whilst David Purcell, making his full league debut, and fellow goalscorer Brian Hayes were among 11 different scorers for the hosts.

Conor Burke also stood out with five points from play and midfield colleague Conor Donohoe added three, wrapping up the scoring with a sumptuous late point from a line ball.

Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin will be satisfied with how his team worked the ball precisely through the lines, scoring virtually at will and consigning the visitors to their first defeat of the campaign.

Carlow arrived with their own promotion hopes following two draws and a landmark win over Waterford but led only briefly early on and chased Dublin for the majority.

They will play Laois in a refixtured tie next weekend while Dublin will wrap up their group campaign against the same opposition in Portlaoise on 22 March.

Good news for Dublin, aside from the two points, was the seasonal return of former All-Star Danny Sutcliffe while Andrew Jamieson-Murphy played his first game for Dublin since 2023. There was also a full debut for former Dublin footballer Conor McHugh.

Cian O’Sullivan was red-carded in the Déise defeat and his suspension opened the door for Purcell to make his first league start for the Dubs.

Dublin were just starting to impose themselves after a relatively slow start when Purcell, who came on in three of their earlier 1B games, burst clear in the 21st minute for a terrific solo goal, firing across goal and beyond Brian Tracey.

It wasn’t the game’s first goal, that honour went to Carlow’s Chris Nolan who punished an errant Dublin puck-out and returned the sliotar with interest to the Dublin net.

But after initially falling three points behind, Dublin soon regrouped and reeled off two separate bursts of four points in a row before the Purcell goal to lead 1-11 to 1-5.

McHugh also came into the Dublin team for Paddy Smyth, the former Dublin footballer and four-time All-Ireland SFC medallist making his small ball debut.

McHugh spent seven seasons up front with the Dublin footballers between 2015 and 2021, making 20 appearances, but has excelled more recently in defence with Leinster and All-Ireland club hurling champions Na Fianna.

Dublin continued to pile on the misery, pointing through Donal Burke, Ó Dúlaing and Fergal Whitely before Brian Hayes sniped their second goal.

Dublin's Kevin Burke tackles Paddy Boland of Carlow. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

He dummied cleverly to make space at the clubhouse end but his shot was directly at Tracey who couldn’t keep it out, allowing Dublin to soar 2-14 to 1-6 clear.

With 26 minutes on the clock, Dublin had opened up a dozen-point advantage and things already looked ominous.

Paddy Boland pulled back a goal for Carlow but they still had it all to do chasing a Dublin side 2-19 to 2-8 clear at half-time, with 10 different scorers.

Carlow reeled off five of the first six points in the second-half to ignite the contest before winning a 50th minute penalty when Boland pulled a long ball from the air and was fouled by Kevin Burke.

But Nolan’s shot was expertly saved by Sean Brennan, leaving the gap at eight, 2-22 to 2-14.

It was a significant turning point because the miss sapped all of Carlow’s momentum and sub Marty Kavanagh’s late 1-1 was only consolation at that stage.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-9 (6 frees), Brian Hayes 1-2, Conor Burke 0-5, David Purcell 1-1, Ronan Hayes and Conor Donohoe (1 sideline) 0-3 each, Daire Gray 0-2, Kevin Burke, Fergal Whitely, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing and Chris Crummey all 0-1.

Carlow scorers: James Doyle 0-5 (3 frees), Chris Nolan and Martin Kavanagh 1-1 each, Paddy Boland 1-0, Ciaran Whelan 0-3 (3 frees), Kevin McDonald (1 free), Ted Joyce, Conor Kehoe, Eric English, Jon Nolan, Donagh Murphy and Richard Coady all 0-1.

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 19. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), 3. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincents), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 13. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

26. Sean Currie (Na Fianna) for David Purcell (41)

24. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes) for Ronan Hayes (53)

25. Andrew Jamieson-Murphy (Na Fianna) for O Dulaing (53)

4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf) for Lucey (53)

17. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna) for Crummey (66)

Carlow

1. Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

2. Paul Doyle (St Mullins), 8. Evan Kealy (Mount Leinster Rangers), 3. Dion Wall (Ballinkillen)

7. Jack McCullagh (Bagenalstown Gaels), 6. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers), 24. Niall Bolger (Bagenalstown Gaels)

9. Ciaran Whelan (Ballinkillen), 12. James Doyle (St Mullins)

20. Jon Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers), 21. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers), 26. Eric English (Ballinkillen)

25. Paddy Boland (St Mullins), 13. Conor Kehoe (St Mullins), 10. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers)

Subs

18. Paidi O’Shea (St Mullins) for Bolger (h/t)

5. Fiachra Fitzpatrick (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Whelan (h/t)

19. Donagh Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Kehoe (h/t)

23. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers) for English (53)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins) for Joyce (58)

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).