Tuesday 30 March 2021
Dublin's Euro 2020 games in doubt with Government unable to give crowd guarantee

European football governing body Uefa have asked host cities to guarantee the presence of crowds at this summer’s games by 7 April.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 6:26 PM
A general view of the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
DOUBTS ABOUT DUBLIN’S ability to host four games at this summer’s European Championships are growing as the government says it cannot meet Uefa’s demand to guarantee the presence of fans at the event. 

The tournament is being staged across 12 European cities, with the Aviva Stadium scheduled to host three group games along with one last-16 knockout game.

The competition has been delayed by a year because of the pandemic, with European football governing body Uefa pressing ahead with the initial hosting plans on the condition host cities can guarantee the presence of crowds at games.

Uefa have set each host city a deadline of 7 April to submit plans which guarantee at least 25% attendance at matches, but government sources said this evening that they and the FAI are presently not able to make this guarantee.

“Uefa has made a request to host nations and authorities around spectator numbers for matches,” a government spokesperson said. “The governing body says that it wishes to advise ticketholders by 9 April. The FAI and the Government at this time are not in a position to give Uefa a decision around spectator levels.” 

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side are uninvolved having failed to qualify, with the Group games designated for Dublin involving Poland, Slovakia and Sweden, with the last-16 tie likely to feature England. 

These games will be moved to another of the host nations it they do not go ahead in Dublin, with the Associated Press last month reporting England as the most likely venue.

With reporting by Christina Finn  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

