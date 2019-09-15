This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,366 Views 3 Comments
Share

Here’s the starting sides:

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigids)

2. Éabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)
3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)
4. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

5. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)
6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
7. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)
11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvesters)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvesters) – captain
24. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely)
15. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala)

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

2. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
3. Nicola Ward Kilkerrin (Clonberne)
4. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

5. Orla Murphy (Claregalway)
6. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales)
7. Shauna Molloy (St Fursey’s)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
9. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)
12. Mairéad Seoighe (Clonbur)

13. Tracey Leonard (Corofin) — captain
14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)
15. Roisín Leonard (Corofin)

The teams are out in Croke Park.

the-galway-team The Galway team for today's game.

the-dublin-team The Dublin side get set for today's match. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It’s already been a great day for junior champions Louth and intermediate winners Tipperary. Who will be celebrating after the senior decider?

Dublin are aiming to complete three-in-a-row today and round off a superb weekend for the county at Croke Park. Galway’s only previous title win came back in 2004 when they defeated Dublin and today is their first final since 2005.

Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of the 2019 All-Ireland ladies senior football final.

It’s Dublin against Galway and throw-in is at 4pm from Croke Park.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie