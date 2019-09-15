Who’ll lift the Brendan Martin Cup today?
Here’s the starting sides:
Dublin
1. Ciara Trant (St Brigids)
2. Éabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)
3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)
4. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
5. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)
6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
7. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)
8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)
10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)
11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvesters)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)
13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvesters) – captain
24. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely)
15. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala)
Galway
1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
2. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
3. Nicola Ward Kilkerrin (Clonberne)
4. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)
5. Orla Murphy (Claregalway)
6. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales)
7. Shauna Molloy (St Fursey’s)
8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
9. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)
10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)
12. Mairéad Seoighe (Clonbur)
13. Tracey Leonard (Corofin) — captain
14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)
15. Roisín Leonard (Corofin)
Emma Duffy is at Croke Park for The42 today and here’s how she called the intermediate final.
The teams are out in Croke Park.
It’s already been a great day for junior champions Louth and intermediate winners Tipperary. Who will be celebrating after the senior decider?
Dublin are aiming to complete three-in-a-row today and round off a superb weekend for the county at Croke Park. Galway’s only previous title win came back in 2004 when they defeated Dublin and today is their first final since 2005.
Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of the 2019 All-Ireland ladies senior football final.
It’s Dublin against Galway and throw-in is at 4pm from Croke Park.
