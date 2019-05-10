This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Despite injuries, Kenny unveils strong Dublin side to take on Kilkenny

The sides meet tomorrow evening at 7pm in Nowlan Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 10 May 2019, 6:17 PM
Dublin boss Mattie Kenny.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin boss Mattie Kenny.
Dublin boss Mattie Kenny.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MATTIE KENNY HAS unveiled his starting XV for Dublin’s Leinster SHC opener against Kilkenny on Saturday night. 

For Kenny’s first championship game in charge of the Sky Blues, four Cuala players are included in the first 15. 

Dublin are carrying plenty of injuries into the game and are without Mark Schutte, Paul Winters, Cian O’Callaghan, Fionntan MacGibb and John Hetherton for the Nowlan Park showdown.

The Kilkenny side will be named later tonight. 

The game, which throws-in at 7pm, will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

